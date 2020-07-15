INFINITI Canada Debuts INFINITI NOW Online Shopping Service
The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way many industries function, and luxury car retailers are no exception. That’s why INFINITI Canada has created a new remote shopping service, dubbed INFINITI NOW. Here’s how this innovative new program keeps you safe.
Upgrade to a Luxury Model: The INFINITI QX50
A contactless buying experience
INFINITI NOW goes beyond browsing for the perfect model online — this new service helps you connect with participating dealerships for contactless test drives, financing, and vehicle delivery. Once you’ve chosen a model online, you can take it for a test drive without ever coming into contact with another person. The INFINITI NOW program allows you to have an INFINITI dealer representative drop off your chosen model at your home, or at a designated location. The vehicle will be sanitized before and after your test drive
Once you’ve chosen an INFINITI to purchase, you can pick it up at the dealership or have it delivered to your home. Either way, you can rest assured that you’ll get a vehicle that’s been sanitized of germs.
Customer service at the forefront
Jennifer Dobbs, the senior manager of marketing communications at INFINITI Canada, acknowledges that vehicle shopping has changed in recent months. However, she says that INFINITI took this as a chance to find ways to better serve customers with a seamless, luxurious, online experience.
“INFINITI NOW enhances the ownership and shopping experience by providing consumers with all their options upfront, and using digital tools that will allow them to navigate in total confidence. INFINITI NOW is designed to be intuitive first and foremost, so that existing and new INFINITI customers can access our contactless test drive program and shop online with ease,” she further explained.
Ever since INFINITI was founded 30 years ago, Dobbs says the company has prioritized customer satisfaction and providing drivers with a rewarding ownership experience. She says that INFINITI NOW is a natural extension of the automaker’s philosophy.
Upscale and Modern: The 2020 Lexus Q60
For the latest updates on all your favorite INFINITI models, stay tuned to The News Wheel.
Kimiko Kidd is a native Daytonian. She graduated from Wright State University with degrees in environmental science and sociology. She loves her trusty old Honda Civic, but dreams of owning a 1974 Ford Falcon XB with a custom paint job and a vintage Kawasaki Z1000. In her free time, Kimiko can be found watercolor-painting, baking muffins, collecting rocks, playing old-school Nintendo games, writing her novel, sewing stuffed animals, and cosplaying as her favorite Mad Max characters. See more articles by Kimiko.