INFINITI Canada Debuts INFINITI NOW Online Shopping Service

Photo: INFINITI

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way many industries function, and luxury car retailers are no exception. That’s why INFINITI Canada has created a new remote shopping service, dubbed INFINITI NOW. Here’s how this innovative new program keeps you safe.

A contactless buying experience

Photo: INFINITI

INFINITI NOW goes beyond browsing for the perfect model online — this new service helps you connect with participating dealerships for contactless test drives, financing, and vehicle delivery. Once you’ve chosen a model online, you can take it for a test drive without ever coming into contact with another person. The INFINITI NOW program allows you to have an INFINITI dealer representative drop off your chosen model at your home, or at a designated location. The vehicle will be sanitized before and after your test drive

Once you’ve chosen an INFINITI to purchase, you can pick it up at the dealership or have it delivered to your home. Either way, you can rest assured that you’ll get a vehicle that’s been sanitized of germs.

Customer service at the forefront

Photo: INFINITI

Jennifer Dobbs, the senior manager of marketing communications at INFINITI Canada, acknowledges that vehicle shopping has changed in recent months. However, she says that INFINITI took this as a chance to find ways to better serve customers with a seamless, luxurious, online experience.

“INFINITI NOW enhances the ownership and shopping experience by providing consumers with all their options upfront, and using digital tools that will allow them to navigate in total confidence. INFINITI NOW is designed to be intuitive first and foremost, so that existing and new INFINITI customers can access our contactless test drive program and shop online with ease,” she further explained.

Ever since INFINITI was founded 30 years ago, Dobbs says the company has prioritized customer satisfaction and providing drivers with a rewarding ownership experience. She says that INFINITI NOW is a natural extension of the automaker’s philosophy.

