No Comments

INFINITI Canada Offers Relief and Support to Customers

Photo: Infiniti

Due to the economic hardships caused by COVID-19, INFINITI Canada has developed a plan, called INFINITI Privilege, to help support its customers and employees. Here’s how you can seek assistance from the esteemed automaker, and a look at how the company is preventing the spread of the disease.

See the Latest Innovations: 2020 INFINITI Q50

Current INFINITI Canada customers

Photo: INFINITI

If you’ve been financially impacted by COVID-19, INFINITI Canada Financial Services may be able to help. To discuss your payment options, visit INFINITI Canada’s website and contact the financial services department. To learn more about your options, be sure to provide your full name, your contact information, and your vehicle’s identification number.

Prospective INFINITI Canada customers

Photo: Infiniti

Looking to take home an INFINITI model? If you’re a new customer, INFINITI Canada is offering three months of free payments along with a year of connected safety services. These services include emergency SOS calls and automatic collision notification, so you can get help as quickly as possible.

INFINITI Works Hard to Keep You Safe: Check out the latest 2020 INFINITI Q50 safety technology

INFINITI Canada services

Photo: Infiniti

Since March 16, INFINITI Canada employees have been working from home. Currently, they don’t have a set date to return. However, the INFINITI Canada Parts Distribution Centers and call centers will remain open and available to serve you. The Distribution Centers, in particular, are required to follow intensive disinfecting procedures to avoid passing along the virus on car parts.

Dealerships will remain open on a case-by-case basis, according to local regulations. INFINITI has encouraged its dealers to follow social distancing guidelines and practice strict sanitization procedures for all vehicles and high-touch surfaces. On top of these measures, INFINITI employees have been instructed to stay home if they show even the mildest symptoms of illness. It’s all part of protecting the INFINITI family and its customers.

Interested in buying an INFINITI? Learn more by checking out our coverage of the brand’s latest news.