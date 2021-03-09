No Comments

Infiniti Teams Ups with Marketing Partner Publicis Groupe

Photo: INFINITI

Much like Nissan, its mass-market sibling, Infiniti has been on a bit of a rebranding kick lately. Part of that makeover will include partnering with a marketing firm called Publicis Groupe, which prides itself on offering “unique integrated global creative solutions.” Here’s a look at what that might entail.

New marketing for a new era

Photo: Infiniti

The joint venture between Infiniti and Publicis Groupe will be called Publicis Q, paying homage to the automaker’s naming scheme for its vehicles, like the QX50 and the Q60. This team-up will be a three-year arrangement, while the brand releases a slew of new and updated models.

The automaker’s top brass is optimistic about the team up. Phil York, general manager of INFINITI Global brand marketing, calls it “…an exciting new chapter for INFINITI,” further explaining, “Beginning with the stunning, all-new 2022 INFINITI QX60 arriving later this year, the data-driven approach and multifaceted solutions PUBLICIS Q will take for creative, social, and digital marketing will drive our brand ahead from a single point of origin.”

This alliance with Publicis Groupe follows just a year after Infiniti made the decision to embrace its image as a Japanese luxury vehicle company. The brand moved its headquarters back to Yokohama, and now strives to embody the idea of “Bringing Modern Japanese Luxury to Life.”

The creation of Publicis Q also translates to a breakup with current marketing firm, Crispin Porter Bogusky. But York assures us that there won’t be any hard feelings between the brands.

“We’re grateful for the hard work and talent CPB has brought to INFINITI for the past few years. Their cooperation and diligence show in the successful campaigns they’ve helped us create,” York stated in a press release.

A look ahead at the 2022 Infiniti QX60

Photo: INFINITI

The all-new QX60 boasts a 3.5-liter V6 that channels 295-horsepower through a nine-speed automatic transmission. So far, we know that the SUV offers 6,000 pounds of towing capacity, along with a spacious interior, and plenty of safety tech.



