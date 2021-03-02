2022 Infiniti QX60 Returns with Enhanced Towing Capability
Thanks to its all-new nine-speed automatic transmission and an award-winning 3.5-liter V6 engine, the 2022 Infiniti QX60 has gained a 20 percent boost to its towing capabilities, compared to the previous model. Here’s what went into helping this luxury SUV surpass all expectations.
Engineering at work
When properly equipped, the all-new 2022 Infiniti QX60 offers a maximum towing capability of 6,000 pounds. That’s enough muscle to bring along a 22-foot Airstream trailer, or a trailer with watercraft, ATVs, or bikes.
“Infiniti engineers pushed the QX60 to its limits, and needless to say, they’re proud of the results”, Eric Rigaux, INFINITI General Manager, Product Strategy and Planning, explained. “The uprated towing capacity gives families the confidence to get where they want to be, without having to leave the things they need behind.”
The QX60 didn’t just manage its heavy cargo — it wowed testers. “I had our drivers actually approach me after they drove the vehicle and said it was one of the best vehicles they’ve driven for towing,” noted Heather Kniep, senior project engineer at the Arizona Testing Center.
The model was tested at its maximum towing capacity of 6,000 pounds, and proved that it was capable of carrying this load up the Davis Dam in Arizona. Despite temperatures of over 110 degrees, Kniep reported that the vehicle showed no issues when accelerating or braking under these demanding conditions.
Testing for durability
During the durability-testing phase of the model’s development, engineers drove the QX60 for hundreds of thousands of miles in all sorts of conditions. It held up under all sorts of circumstances — from the steep streets of San Francisco to the bitter cold of Alaska, and from the extreme heat of Arizona to the high-altitude peaks of Colorado. In addition to subjecting the vehicle to real-world rigors, Infiniti put the QX60 through its paces at the company’s private Arizona Testing Facility. Here, it was torture tested on rough grave, potholed roads, washboard-like surfaces, and “Belgian blocks,” a type of rugged road that’s packed with protruding rocks.
By subjecting to the QX60 to such harsh conditions, engineers seek to simulate what the vehicle would endure over years of usage. “We want the customer to feel confident that their vehicle is going to last a long time,” Kniep explained. “We’re testing the cars out to 20-plus years of mileage to what the customer would drive.”
The 2022 QX60 will arrive on dealership lots in the first half of 2021.
