The All-New 2022 Infiniti QX60 is Headed to Canada

Photo: Infiniti

Infiniti recently announced the 2022 Infiniti QX60 for the U.S. and Canadian markets. This three-row crossover is poised to receive some major updates for the next model year.

While the automaker hasn’t spilled all of the details yet, Infiniti Chairman Peyman Kargar explained the company’s vision for the model in a press release. “The upcoming, all-new 2022 Infiniti QX60 embraces the tenets of what our brand stands for. Teams from Japan and the U.S. have worked tirelessly to bring the new QX60 to customers as our most refined and advanced three-row crossover yet. The QX60 is a foundation for Infiniti and will bring to life our core philosophies.”

What we know so far

Photo: Infiniti

Like the previous model, the 2022 Infiniti QX60 will still boast the award-winning 3.5-liter V6 dynamo, which delivers 295 horsepower. However, don’t expect the same old ride as before — this mill is paired with an all-new nine-speed automatic transmission. It’s optimized to deliver a precise balance of power and efficiency, along with a smooth, easy ride. On top of that, it offers five driving modes: Standard, ECO, Snow, Sport, and Personal. It even boasts Infiniti’s exclusive Active Torque Mount, which minimizes engine vibration, so you won’t even be able to tell when the car is shifting gears.

“The all-new nine-speed has a larger ratio spread — almost 10:1. This gives the customer the ability to have a standing start performance that is confident and responsive,” explained Dave Kiesel, manager of powertrain performance at the Infiniti Arizona Testing Center. He further elaborated that this new transmission helps the three-row crossover stay efficient.

This new powertrain underwent some serious testing before it earned a spot in the QX60. Testers logged thousands upon thousands of hours and miles behind the wheel of the nine-speed-transmission-equipped models, helping to refine its handling and responsiveness.

It even survived the grueling trials at the Infiniti Arizona Testing Center, where the model was forced to perform at temperatures above 120 degrees Fahrenheit. While those conditions pushed the QX60 to its limits, it still managed to maintain a cool, comfortable cabin.

Currently, there’s no release date given for the model, but it’s expected to launch in Canada sometime in 2021. Stay tuned to The News Wheel for more details.