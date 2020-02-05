No Comments

INFINITI VC-Turbo Named to Wards 10 Best Engines List

Photo: Infiniti

For the last two years running, the INFINITI VC-Turbo has earned a spot on the Wards 10 Best Engines and Propulsion Systems list. To achieve this, the VC-Turbo outranked 26 competitors from around the world, including a wealth of new and improved mills. So what’s INFINITI’s secret? Here’s a look at what makes this powertrain so unique.

Revolutionary power and efficiency

Photo: Infiniti

The VC-Turbo engine, which powers the 2020 INFINITI QX50, is the world’s first production engine with a variable compression ratio. Thanks to its advanced multi-link system, it can deliver a wide range of compression ratios — from 8:1 if you’re aiming for high-performance exhilaration, and 14:1 for maximum efficiency. And with enough muscle to deliver 280 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque, the VC-Turbo can go toe-to-toe with many of its gas-powered, turbocharged competitors. Plus, the VC-Turbo is packing a single-scroll turbo for nimble, responsive acceleration.

Pushing the envelope of performance

Photo: Infiniti

This innovative engine was made possible by INFINITI’s team of hardworking engineers. Jeff Pope, the group vice president of INFINITI Americas, commented, “When developing the VC-Turbo engine, we wanted to create a powertrain that had the power and performance of a far larger engine while still retaining the favorable fuel consumption of a turbocharged four-cylinder.”

While the 2020 INFINITI QX50 exclusively rocks the VC-Turbo engine, its smart technology gives it unmatched versatility. Pope further praised the powertrain, saying “This engine’s ability to continuously adjust its compression based on driver’s input allows it to provide peak performance in any given situation, making it an ideal engine for a variety of vehicles and applications.”

In addition to its versatile performance, the VC-Turbo engine is also quite the space saver. Thanks to its compact size, the INFINITI QX50’s cabin could be moved forward. This allowed for even more room for passengers to stretch out. The QX50 boasts 38.7 inches of rear legroom, along with enough trunk space to fit a stroller, even with all of the rear seats in place.