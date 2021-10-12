No Comments

Ford Maverick Could Be Next Big Brand Icon

The all-new 2022 Ford Maverick may introduce a new icon to the Blue Oval’s portfolio

Photo: Ford

Ford is a brand that contains multitudes. While the Blue Oval itself carries its own weight, the automaker has several vehicles that stand on their own — like the Mustang, Bronco, and F-Series. And according to the company’s chief marketing officer, the Ford Maverick may very well be the newest icon to join that list.

New Ford Maverick “on that path” toward icon status

Ford CMO Suzy Deering spoke with Automotive News this month and said that she can foresee the 2022 Maverick emerging as the next Ford Icon, joining the likes of the brand’s heaviest hitters.

“It has the absolute potential to be the level of an F-150 or the level of a Mustang because it’s so connected in such a different way to the customer,” she said. “When we’ve done well, we build vehicles and products that customers become extremely passionate about. Maverick 100 percent lives up to that. I think it’s on that path.”

There’s plenty of reason for folks to be passionate about the 2022 Ford Maverick. Deering says that Ford went so deep in terms of research to make sure that the Maverick hits the right notes that she’d liken it to crowdsourcing a truck.

Know what’s iconic? Having your own bottle opener

Photo: Ford

One way that Ford ensures that everyone gets the most out of their 2022 Maverick is offering up all kinds of options for customization. The Maverick features a 4.5-foot Flexbed, which offers built-in slots you can use to create cargo dividers and bike racks using 2x4s and 2x6s. You can also use the bed’s dual 12-volt sources to power things like air compressors and tailgating toys — and Ford even offers tutorials to do it via an in-bed QR code.

Ford hopes that the all-new Maverick will appeal to DIY (and e-DIY) enthusiasts as well as families, truck-lovers, and even folks who drive sedans. By casting a wide net, Ford could have yet another icon on its hands that will become a staple of the lineup even as massive change lies on the horizon.