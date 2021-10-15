No Comments

Jeep Grand Cherokee L Lands on Wards 10 Best Interiors List

The 2021 Grand Cherokee L

Photo: FCA

In its first year of eligibility, the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L made the list of the 2021 Wards 10 Best Interiors. Judges at WardsAuto found the SUV to have an interior that distinguished it from competitors.

Why did the Grand Cherokee L earn praise?

When evaluating vehicles for its Wards 10 Best Interiors list, WardsAuto judges drove a Grand Cherokee L model with a tupelo and black trim, which gave them a solid first impression. The seats, door inners, console, and part of the instrumental panel had pattern-stitched Palermo leather. This contrasted with the black leather of the upper door panels and steering wheel.

“Utterly breathtaking interior,” noted 10 Best judge Drew Winter. “A stunning mixture of rich colors and lavish materials.”

Photo: FCA

The interior also has brushed metallic piping in the front two rows as well as ambient lighting. According to WardsAuto, the lines of the instrumental panel look like the wing of a plane. When the doors are opened, you can see a polished metal 1941 badge at the end of the panel, celebrating Jeep’s birth year.

The second-row captain’s chairs easily slide to give access to the third row. You can fold down both rear rows to utilize up to 84.6 cubic feet of cargo volume. Every row has cupholders and USB ports. And the front row has heated, ventilated, and massaging seats.

The available McIntosh audio system consists of 19 custom-designed speakers, which WardsAuto says everyone can appreciate. The Grand Cherokee L also offers a 10.1-inch Uconnect 5 touch screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Other technologies include a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, Alexa connectivity, and a wireless phone charger.

Despite all of these features and its luxurious look, the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L has a more mass-market starting price, according to WardsAuto, at $38,635.