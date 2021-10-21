No Comments

Jeep Wrangler 4xe Wins 2021 Rebelle Rally

Nena Barlow and Teralin Petereit

Photo: FCA

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe came first and second in the 2021 Rebelle Rally. It is the first-ever electrified vehicle to win this race since it began six years ago.

Learn More About the Wrangler 4xe: Notable features of the model

What were the results of the race?

As the longest competitive off-road rally in the U.S., the Rebelle Rally covers more than 2,500 kilometers between Nevada and California. Women must use roadbooks, paper maps, or even a compass to navigate their vehicles over the course of eight days. The winner isn’t necessarily the fastest but rather the one with the best navigation and most precise driving.

Nena Barlow and Teralin Petereit

Photo: FCA

Team 4xEventure took first place in the 2021 Rebelle Rally with the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe. It consisted of Teralin Petereit and Nena Barlow, who earned the highest scores in four of the seven stages. Petereit previously placed on the podium in two other Rebelle Rally races, which makes her the most successful competitor ever.

“The course was more challenging than ever this year, but the Wrangler 4xe made it easy,” said Nena Barlow. “We torqued up dunes and rock-crawled mountains and washes with ease and efficiency. Not to mention, we never lacked for range or power.”

Christine and Emily Benzie

Photo: FCA

Christine and Emily Benzie made up Team Jeep Thrills. This mother-daughter duo drove a 2021 Wrangler Rubicon 4xe to second place. They won one of the stages and stayed in the top 10 for the other stages. Team 4xEventure and Team Jeep Thrills also won Bone Stock awards. To qualify for this honor, a vehicle can have no other aftermarket parts than the wheels and tires.

Shandiina Peters and Racquel Black

Photo: FCA

Team Asdzáá Skoden Rebelles is the first all-Navajo team to take part in the Rebelle Rally. Shandiina Peters and Racquel Black were first-time competitors and ended up in 29th place with their Wrangler Rubicon 4xe.

Overall, Jeep Wrangler models took the highest three positions in the 2021 Rebelle Rally, and Jeep 4×4 vehicles, in general, landed in five of the top 10 spots.