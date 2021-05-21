No Comments

Jeep Wrangler Earns Third Best Value Award from Vincentric

2021 Wrangler Rubicon 392

Photo: Stellantis

The Jeep Wrangler may need to change its name to “Value” as the well-equipped, rugged SUV takes home its third consecutive Vincentric Award for Best Value in Canada. The SUV earned the accolade in the Compact SUV/Crossover category. Award winners were determined after the total cost of ownership was derived from statistical analysis.

“The Jeep Wrangler had the lowest maintenance costs of any Compact SUV/Crossover, which was a key factor in the Wrangler’s third-time win in its segment,” said Vincentric President David Wurster. “The Wrangler performed strongly for 2021 and proved its best-in-class value by outperforming 16 competitor vehicles.”

This year’s win for the Wrangler marks a decade for the Best Value in Canada awards.

According to David Buckingham, president and CEO, FCA Canada, the iconic Jeep Wrangler is a popular choice for Canadian drivers, as it is the best-selling model in the Jeep lineup.

“Along with being the most capable and recognized vehicle in the world, Wrangler’s success can also be attributed to its strong retained value and low cost of operation. Those are major factors in Canadians’ vehicle buying decisions, which this Vincentric award highlights for a third time,” he added.

What sets the 2021 Jeep Wrangler apart

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler is synonymous with off-roading and adventurous escapes thanks to its 4×4 engineering. Its rugged capability isn’t the only thing this SUV has going for it, though.

It has plenty of modern features and amenities that make driving comfortable for you and your family. Plus, its technologies cater to your enjoyment. Whether you are hoping to stay connected to your contacts and apps or blast your favorite songs through a premium sound system, you’ll achieve your goals behind the wheel of Jeep Wrangler.

The Jeep Wrangler also offers a long list of safety systems and advanced driver-assist tech including Blind-spot Monitoring. When you are going off-road or driving down the highway, it’s nice to have tech designed to help keep you and your passengers safe.