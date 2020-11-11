Lincoln President Joy Falotico Lands on Leading Women List
For the third time in her career, Lincoln Motor Company President Joy Falotico earns a spot on Automotive News’ 100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry. By making the 2020 roster, Falotico is the second Lincoln representative on the coveted list since its inception 20 years ago.
Awards for Lincoln: Wards names Aviator to list of 10 Best Interiors
Falotico made Auto News’ list of industry-leading women in 2015 as Ford Motor Company executive vice president of Marketing and Sales for the Americas. She also made the list in 2010 as Ford Credit’s VP of Global Marketing. Automotive News releases a new list every five years, making the 2020 honor Falotico’s third straight.
Falotico was appointed president of Lincoln and Ford chief marketing officer in 2018. New Ford CEO Jim Farley announced in October that Falotico will focus solely on her role with Lincoln moving forward. This move enables her to better guide the brand’s global growth in markets including China and the Middle East.
Falotico hits on wide range of roles for women in automotive
Speaking with Automotive News, Joy Falotico suggests that there are tons of opportunities for women to become part of the industry. The trick, she posits, is simply knowing where to look.
“There are so many careers inside [the automotive industry] that I think we need to make people more aware of,” she says, noting the variety of roles in everything from human resources and communications to IT and software as well as roles at local and global levels. “If you look at the breadth of opportunity you can have in a company the size of Ford, that’s something we need to make women more aware of.”
Falotico, who was with Ford during the 2008 financial crisis, notes that the COVID-19 crisis is a different beast. The biggest adjustment she’s made has been figuring out how to be effective working remotely.
Thinking About Hitting the Road: Tips for doing it safely during the pandemic
Falotico joins seven women from Ford Motor Company recognized among the 100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry. Joining her are Ford Chief Operating Officer for North America and Vice President of Global Purchasing Lisa Drake; VP of Quality and New Model Launch Program Linda Cash; VP Controller Cathy O’Callaghan; Director of Vehicle Research and Technology, Research, and Advanced Engineering Cynthia Flanigan; Dearborn Truck Plant Manager Debbie Manzano; and Global Director of Design & Build IT Rekha Wunnava.
Kyle S. Johnson lives in Cincinnati, a city known by many as “the Cincinnati of Southwest Ohio.” He enjoys professional wrestling, Halloween, and also other things. He has been writing for a while, and he plans to continue to write well into the future. See more articles by Kyle.