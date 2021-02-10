No Comments

Kia 2021 CEO Investor Day Focuses on Electrifying Details

President and CEO Ho Sung Song virtually presents Kia’s future plans

Photo: Kia

Although it was held virtually from Seoul, South Korea, the 2021 Kia CEO Investor Day didn’t differ too much from sentiments mentioned at last year’s event. With a strong focus on electric vehicles, the brand is sticking to its ‘Plan S’ strategy of producing 11 EVs by 2026 as well as expanding its mobility solutions. For the U.S., one of the most exciting updates is the introduction of a subscription service that was previously only available in Korea.

EV expansion

According to Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia Corporation, 40 percent of all Kia sales by 2030 will be comprised of EV, HEV, and PHEV models. An annual sales target of 1.6 million units has been set, but it’s likely that the number may change depending on how the automotive market fluctuates within the next 9 years. The first of the expected 11 EV models is slated to be released later this year, with many assuming it will be styled after the “Imagine by Kia” concept that debuted in Geneva in 2019.

Improving mobility

It’s not all eco-based goals for Kia, though. The automaker is hoping to gain a competitive edge by expanding its existing Wible car-sharing service outside of its test markets of Italy and Russia. Tentatively named Wible Más and Wible Empresas, the business-to-consumer service will make its way to Spain as well as other parts of Europe. No word on whether Wible will wobble to the U.S. any time soon.

Kia Subscription

However, one product that is making its way to the United States is the brand’s subscription service, which goes by Kia Flex in Korea. Assuming Kia doesn’t want consumers to be confused by the name that shares its moniker with a retired Ford vehicle, the subscription service will be known as… Kia Subscription. Not very inspiring, but it does the job. The Kia Subscription service seems to be a vehicle-sharing program that allows users (who pay a monthly fee) to order a Kia vehicle to use at their leisure.

The Kia Flex service is already available in South Korea

Photo: Kia

With these plans moving forward, along with a new logo and design strategy, it seems that Kia is set on becoming a leader in the automotive market. Only time will tell if Plan S will come to full fruition, but I’ll be eagerly awaiting more exciting updates along the way.