Kia Earns the Most 2021 J.D. Power Initial Quality Awards

2021 Kia Forte GT

Photo: Kia

Each year, J.D. Power asks consumers to provide responses about vehicles from various brands to get insights into the automotive industry. This year, the data analytics and consumer intelligence company compiled 110,827 responses that covered 177 vehicle criteria across 23 segments. This year, Kia had more No. 1 ranked models than any other automaker in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Initial Quality Study.

The IQS study included evaluations on engine and transmission performance, driving experience, and a wide range of quality issues that were reported by vehicle owners. Five Kia vehicles took the top honors this year in their segments, including the Telluride (Upper Midsize SUV), Sportage (Compact SUV), Soul (Small SUV), Sedona (Minivan), and Forte (Compact Car).

“Topping more segments than any other brand in the industry is a testament to the design and engineering of Kia products as world-class vehicles,” said Sean Yoon, president & CEO of Kia North America. “These five models are the embodiment of Kia’s laser-focus on quality and customer satisfaction in this increasingly competitive and quickly evolving marketplace.”

Overall findings

In regards to the entire automotive industry, J.D. Power compiled specific quality issues that were found on various new vehicles. Infotainment was the most problematic category, with smartphone connection as the top concern. Many owners said that wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility allows for more issues to occur, with their smartphones not properly connecting. On the flip side, mass market brands — such as Kia — continue to outperform luxury brands thanks to easy-to-use technology.

The 2021 J.D. Power IQS study was the 35th of its kind, having made its debut in 1986. Over the years, the organization has become a trusted source for people in the market to buy a car, especially since studies like this one collect information directly from consumers.