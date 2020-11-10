No Comments

Telluride and All-New K5 Launch Kia to Best-Ever October Sales

The all-black Telluride Nightfall Edition is new for 2021

Photo: Kia

Kia is on an upward trend of success thanks to two of its newest vehicles. In June, the automaker debuted the all-new 2021 Kia K5 and quickly followed that up in July with the introduction of the sleek, blacked-out Telluride Nightfall Edition. With a handful of exciting marketing campaigns and promotion announcements within its Design division, it’s no wonder sales are on the rise.

Retail sales for Kia increased by 18.9 percent year-over-year with a total of 56,094 units sold. The Telluride SUV made up the largest part of those sales (17.3 percent) at 9,697 units while the Forte came in second at 8,107 units sold. But the new K5 trailed by just 579 units, totaling 7,528 in October, an increase of nearly 33 percent from September and its best month of sales.

“Kia continues to outpace the industry, delivering record sales in October and doing so with double-digit growth in average transaction price over the same period last year,” said Bill Peffer, vice president of sales operations at Kia Motors America. “Our growing lineup is one of the youngest and most exciting in the business, and as we continue to attract new and different customers to the brand, we are confident that we’ll close this year strong and build on the momentum into the first quarter and beyond.”

On the flip side, models like the Sportage, Sorento, and Sedona all saw slight decreases month-over-month. But with the refreshed 2021 Sorento arriving at dealerships soon, the sporty SUV may help Kia with continuing its positive sales trend heading into the new year.