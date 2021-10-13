No Comments

Kia Breaks Sales Record and Will Have Best-Ever Annual Sales

Kia will definitely reach its best-ever annual sales this year

Photo: Kia

It has truly been an incredible year for Kia based on the sales numbers that it has been reporting for the last nine months. The automaker reported its best-ever May sales and followed that up two months later with its best-ever first-half yearly sales. Now, Kia has announced its best-ever third-quarter sales in the company’s history and it’s on track for its best-ever annual sales.

“Kia sales continued to break records and build upon the momentum seen since the start of the year, despite the ongoing supply chain issues facing the industry,” said Eric Watson, vice president of sales operations at Kia America. “Our record-setting performance in Q3 has reinforced confidence that our positive sales trajectory will continue well into 2022.”

In total, Kia saw 52,906 units sold in September, with the Telluride taking the top spot with 9,278 models sold while the Forte was close behind at 9,186 units. Other popular models last month included the all-new K5, Soul, and Sportage. To no surprise, the outgoing Cadenza and K900 sedans were at the bottom. However, sales of other sedans like the Rio and Stinger were up from 2020. Year-to-date, the top-selling model is the Forte, which recently received a refresh for the 2022 model year that includes new design elements and tech upgrades.

Kia recently introduced the updated 2022 Forte

Photo: Kia

Factors that definitely could have helped Kia sales last month include a high-profile ad that debuted during the 73rd Emmy Awards and the EV6 appearing in the season finale of America’s Got Talent. Kia was also in the news for charitable reasons, having donated two Carnival MPVs to Kheir Clinic in Los Angeles and awarding its annual Great Unknowns Scholarship to 16 STEAM students.

Kia has already exceeded its 2020 annual sales by 127,175 units, with 2021 sales sitting at 555,525 units at the end of September. On top of that, the brand has far surpassed its best-ever annual sales of 491,764, which occurred in 2016. With the current trend, Kia is looking to continue its success far into 2022, especially with the new EV6 hitting the market sometime soon.