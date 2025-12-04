Kia Confirms January Premiere for EV2, Its Most Affordable Electric SUV Yet

Designed in Europe and built for European roads, the EV2 will be the brand’s most affordable fully electric model to date. Positioned below the EV3, this new entry in Kia’s electric lineup aims to bring EV ownership within reach for a broader public.

With production set to begin in Slovakia and rollout continuing through 2026, the EV2 represents a key step in Kia’s push to expand its footprint in Europe’s increasingly competitive compact EV segment.

According to Supercar Blondie, the EV2 is meant to “make electric mobility truly accessible” without sacrificing the brand’s signature innovation. The model will be the seventh to join Kia’s growing all-electric range, which includes the EV6 GT and the recently launched EV9.

Kia EV2 Teaser Image – © Kia

European Design, European Production

The EV2 has been entirely designed, developed, and soon will be produced in Europe, reflecting Kia’s deepening commitment to the region. According to InsideEVs, manufacturing will begin in Slovakia, giving Kia a stronger local supply chain to serve its key markets efficiently.

Marc Hedrich, President and CEO of Kia Europe, stated that the EV2 “delivers the innovation and the spirit of our larger EVs while fitting seamlessly into everyday life in Europe.” While the vehicle may also be available in South Korea and select other regions, it will not be offered in the U.S. due to trade tariffs.

Visually, the production-ready EV2 will resemble the original concept, with a compact SUV shape and clean lines. Although the exterior design will closely follow the concept, the interior will share more cues with the EV3, favoring practicality and comfort over futuristic styling.

Kia EV2 Concept – © Kia

Two Battery Choices And A Familiar EV Platform

Under the skin, the EV2 will ride on Kia’s familiar E-GMP platform in a front-wheel-drive configuration—just like other Kia EVs up to the EV5. Buyers will have a choice between two battery types: a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) pack in the base version and a more powerful nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) pack for extended range.

While Kia has not disclosed exact battery sizes, they are expected to be smaller than those in the EV3, which offers 58.3 kWh and 81.4 kWh packs. Even so, the EV2 should outperform gas-based EV conversions like the Hyundai Inster, as it’s built from the ground up as an electric vehicle.

This platform and battery combination is likely to deliver solid range and performance for daily commuting. Kia has not yet revealed motor specs, but the EV2 will operate below the EV3 in the lineup, both in terms of price and power.

Kia EV2 Concept Interior – © Kia

Budget-friendly, Not Stripped Down

The EV2 is more than just a cheaper alternative—it’s Kia’s attempt to democratize access to clean transport in Europe. With an estimated starting price of €30,000 ($34,800), it enters the same price band as the Renault 4 and other budget EVs, while promising better space and technology.

According to Supercar Blondie, the EV2’s lighting will help it stand out from its siblings, though no technical details have been confirmed. The model joins Kia’s expanding electric SUV family, which includes the EV3 and EV9, reinforcing the brand’s focus on utility-driven EVs across price tiers.

While GT performance versions of the EV3, EV4, and EV5 will also be showcased in Brussels, there’s no word yet on a high-performance EV2 GT. Still, its role is clear: to fill the entry-level gap and attract a new wave of electric drivers with modern design and attainable pricing.