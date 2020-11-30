Kia Debuts Rugged, Trail-Ready X-Line Sorento Concepts
Following the introduction of the completely redesigned 2021 Sorento, Kia has unveiled two new outdoorsy concepts as part of its capability-focused strategy. These custom-built X-Line SUVs share similar styling and features as the previously debuted Seltos concepts that were showcased at the 2019 LA Auto Show.
The Yosemite Edition and Zion Edition Sorento models, which were introduced during the brand’s virtual national dealer meeting, were customized by LGE-CTS Motorsports — a company that has helped debut vehicles at SEMA for years, including Kia’ School of Rock-themed Sedona from 2016.
Yosemite Edition
The Yosemite Edition, named after the National Park in California, is painted in a matte “Pine Green” exterior with matte black accents and wheels. Speaking of those wheels, both concepts are equipped with 20-inch wheels and massive 32-inch all-terrain tires for maximum off-road capability. Atop the Sorento Yosemite Edition is what Kia calls a “brawny roof rack” with a segmented light bar in the front for nighttime adventures.
Zion Edition
Another National Park homage, the Sorento Zion Edition sports a glossy “Desert Sand” exterior with gloss black accents, contrasting the more toned-down Yosemite Edition, but still giving me military tactical uniform vibes. Featuring custom fender flares and the same wheels as its concept sibling, the Zion Edition has a full-length cargo top for covered storage rather than an open roof rack.
Kia knows its customers enjoy customized vehicles, so its accessory pages include a handful of similar features to assuage any sad feelings about these concepts never hitting the showroom floor. *womp womp*
