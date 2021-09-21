No Comments

Kia Donates Carnival MPVs to Kheir Clinic in Los Angeles

Photo: Kia

Kia is continually looking for ways to give back to people across the country as well as in its hometown area of Southern California. The “Give It Everything” initiative started in 2019 and was followed up by “Accelerate the Good” last year when the COVID-19 pandemic began. The latest charitable action from Kia was donating two Carnival MPVs to Kheir Clinic in Los Angeles.

In 1986, Kheir Clinic was established to provide medical care and social service to the low-income, recently-immigrated, non-English-speaking Korean community in LA. Over the years, the clinic opened new facilities in the area and began offering even more services like optometry and dental care.

The donation of the two Kia vehicles will help provide travel assistance for patients who cannot drive, do not feel comfortable using public transportation, or simply don’t have a way to get to appointments at Kheir Clinic. “Kia’s generous donation directly addresses transportation insecurity, a critical barrier to healthcare services in our community,” said Erin Pak, CEO of Kheir Clinic. Not only will the Kia Carnivals provide travel assistance, but they will also be used to deliver food and supplies to homebound, low-income senior citizens.

With room for up to eight passengers and 145.1 cubic feet of cargo space, the two Kia Carnivals will offer more than enough room for the services they will provide. The 2022 Carnival is also exceptionally safe, as it’s equipped with standard features like Rear Occupant Alert and Safe Exit Assist, both vital for protecting rear-seat passengers from harm. Additional standard safety systems that will help Kheir Clinic employees navigate downtown LA include Forward Collision Avoidance-Assist with Pedestrian Detection, High Beam Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, and Parking Distance Warning Reverse.

There’s no doubt Kia will continue to give back, especially as we get closer to the holiday season when people often struggle the most. Additionally, the Great Unknowns scholarship recipients list for 2021 should be announced soon.