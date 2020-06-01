What is Kia Drive Wise Technology?

No Comments

What is the Kia Drive Wise system?

It seems like every automaker today has its own branded features packed within its vehicles. Subaru has STARLINK, Infiniti has InTuition, and Kia has Drive Wise (sometimes stylized as DRIVEWiSE). But what is this technology that’s now cropping up in many of Kia’s newer vehicles? Let’s go through the basics so you can better understand.

Kia Drive Wise is a suite of safety systems designed to help you stay alert while driving. Obviously, you should still drive safely on your own and should not, under any circumstances, rely completely on any driver-assist technologies. Now, back to the details…

The Kia Drive Wise systems use a collection of sensors, cameras, onboard computers, and radar to notify you of driving hazards and will intervene when necessary to protect you and other drivers. According to the NHTSA, over 3,000 people were killed in distraction-related accidents in 2017. This is where Lane Keeping Assist — part of the Kia Drive Wise suite — comes into play. This system uses cameras to alert you if you begin to drift into another lane while driving.

Another study completed by the NHTSA showed that “94 percent of all serious vehicle crashes are caused by human errors and choices.” Blind spots and failure to check behind the rear of the vehicle can be helped by the following Kia Drive Wise systems:

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning – Alerts you of oncoming vehicles when backing out of a parking space or driveway

– Alerts you of oncoming vehicles when backing out of a parking space or driveway Forward Collision Warning – Alerts you of a potential hazard ahead of you, such as a pedestrian, bike, or animal

– Alerts you of a potential hazard ahead of you, such as a pedestrian, bike, or animal Blind Spot Detection – Alerts you of a vehicle in your blind spot before you attempt to change lanes

The last major system of the Kia Drive Wise suite is Smart Cruise Control. Speed control was first introduced in the early 20th century and has advanced immensely over the last 100 years. The benefit of SCC is that it will maintain a safe distance from the car ahead of you without you having to cancel or reset anything.

Working in tandem, the Kia Drive Wise suite of driver-assist technology is intended to be a helpful system for those occasional “whoops” moments. Even though it sounds all-encompassing, you’ll still want to be alert and safe when driving.