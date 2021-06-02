[DETAILS] Kia Offering Pre-Orders for “First Edition” EV6
Less than a month ago, Kia debuted its first dedicated battery electric vehicle: the 2022 Kia EV6. The crossover’s futuristic design combined with the promise of nearly 300 miles of range has eco-friendly drivers clamoring for an opportunity to drive it. While the new model isn’t slated to be available until January 2022, Kia is offering a rare chance to pre-order a “First Edition” of the all-new EV6.
Beginning at 1 p.m. EST on June 3, anxious Kia enthusiasts will have the chance to reserve their very own EV6. All that’s need to make the reservation is a $100 fully refundable deposit. However, only 1,500 EV6 First Editions are going to be made, so you’ll want to get your pre-order in fairly quickly to avoid the disappointment of missing out.
What do you get with the 2022 Kia EV6 First Edition?
Obviously, if you’re looking to buy a special edition of anything, you’ll want to know exactly what you’re getting. And considering the standard EV6 is expected to have a starting MSRP close to $45,000, knowing what the First Edition includes is a must.
Here’s what Kia says the First Edition EV6 will include:
- Augmented Reality Head-Up Display
- Remote Start Parking Assist
- Sunroof
- 20-inch wheels
- Premium 14-speaker Meridian audio system
- Illuminated “First Edition” door sills
- Numbered limited production interior badge
- Dual-motor AWD power delivery
- 77.4 kWh battery
Along with those features, the First Edition EV6 will be available in three color combinations:
- Urban Yellow with black seats
- Glacier (white) with dark green seats
- Steel Gray Matte with black seats
Kia is also offering First Edition buyers one of three complimentary gifts:
- An at-home charger for convenient overnight charging
- A credit within a national charging network
- Apple Watch for connecting to EV6’s suite of Kia Connect services
Kia is clearly excited about the first vehicle in its Plan S strategy of creating 11 EVs by 2026, and hardcore fans of the brand (and the environment) will want to jump at this opportunity.
