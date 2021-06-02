No Comments

[DETAILS] Kia Offering Pre-Orders for “First Edition” EV6

2022 Kia EV6 GT

Photo: Kia

Less than a month ago, Kia debuted its first dedicated battery electric vehicle: the 2022 Kia EV6. The crossover’s futuristic design combined with the promise of nearly 300 miles of range has eco-friendly drivers clamoring for an opportunity to drive it. While the new model isn’t slated to be available until January 2022, Kia is offering a rare chance to pre-order a “First Edition” of the all-new EV6.

Beginning at 1 p.m. EST on June 3, anxious Kia enthusiasts will have the chance to reserve their very own EV6. All that’s need to make the reservation is a $100 fully refundable deposit. However, only 1,500 EV6 First Editions are going to be made, so you’ll want to get your pre-order in fairly quickly to avoid the disappointment of missing out.

What do you get with the 2022 Kia EV6 First Edition?

Obviously, if you’re looking to buy a special edition of anything, you’ll want to know exactly what you’re getting. And considering the standard EV6 is expected to have a starting MSRP close to $45,000, knowing what the First Edition includes is a must.

Here’s what Kia says the First Edition EV6 will include:

Augmented Reality Head-Up Display

Remote Start Parking Assist

Sunroof

20-inch wheels

Premium 14-speaker Meridian audio system

Illuminated “First Edition” door sills

Numbered limited production interior badge

Dual-motor AWD power delivery

77.4 kWh battery

Along with those features, the First Edition EV6 will be available in three color combinations:

Urban Yellow with black seats

Glacier (white) with dark green seats

Steel Gray Matte with black seats

Kia is also offering First Edition buyers one of three complimentary gifts:

An at-home charger for convenient overnight charging

A credit within a national charging network

Apple Watch for connecting to EV6’s suite of Kia Connect services

Kia is clearly excited about the first vehicle in its Plan S strategy of creating 11 EVs by 2026, and hardcore fans of the brand (and the environment) will want to jump at this opportunity.

Watch: The All-New 2022 Kia EV6 in Times Square