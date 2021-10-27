No Comments

Kia Extends Partnership With WNBA, NBA, and NBA G League

Kia announced today that it has extended its exclusive marketing partnership with the NBA, WNBA, and NBA G League. This marks the 15th year that the automaker has been a sponsor for the game, with Kia’s presence continuing to grow across the leagues’ events.

For the NBA season, which recently started on Oct. 19, Kia will return as the official vehicle for the following events: NBA Draft presented by State Farm, NBA Playoffs presented by Google Pixel, NBA All-Star Game, and NBA Finals presented by YouTube TV. Kia will also serve as the title partner for the NBA’s seven All-NBA team awards. The end-of-season performance awards for the G League (the NBA minor league).

Outside of the overall league partnerships, Kia also has 13 individual partnerships with the following NBA teams: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, and Phoenix Suns.

However, the most exciting part for me (and other women’s sports fans) is seeing Kia continue to support the WNBA through its partnership. Kia will be the title partner of the WNBA monthly awards as well as the end-of-season performance awards: Most Valuable Player, Sixth Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, and Most Improved Player.

Phil Cook, WNBA Chief Marketing Officer, was also enthusiastic about the renewal, stating, “Having recently concluded the WNBA’s landmark 25th season, our partnership with Kia is representative of a commitment that will help the league continue to grow for the next 25 seasons and beyond. As the title partner of the Kia end-of-season performance awards, we look forward to Kia joining us in recognizing the WNBA’s best each season.”

Through the partnership, Kia will be offering many engaging activities and opportunities for basketball fans across the country. In early 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic, fans tested their skills at the Kia NBA All-Star Arcade, with the new Seltos available for a photo-op. Be on the lookout for similar experiences to pop up in the next few months, as the 2022 NBA All-Star Game is slated for Feb. 20 while the WNBA All-Star Game is still being planned.