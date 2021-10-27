No Comments

Kia Introduces Completely Transformed 2023 Sportage

Photo: Kia

As many of Kia’s vehicles were receiving similar visual updates in the last year or so, I had been wondering when the Sportage would get a much-needed upgrade. The wait is finally over, as Kia just announced the redesigned 2023 Sportage — arriving with a bold exterior, new adventure-ready trims, and a more advanced interior.

Take a Look: Check out the 2022 Kia Stinger Scorpion special edition

Exterior changes

On the outside, the Sportage is a whole new vehicle. Gone are its rounded edges and bulbous front end. Instead, the SUV sports an athletic outline with angular lines and a more aggressive stance. The tiger nose grille features a floating design with boomerang daytime running lights flanking it. In the back, the new Kia logo and notch-shaped taillights give the Sportage a more futuristic look. So far, Kia has only displayed the new Sportage in two paint colors, white and olive green, but I’m sure there will be more options as additional details become available.

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

New X trims

Along with the standard four-model trim lineup, the 2023 Sportage will also be available in three trail-ready trims: X-Line, Sportage X-Pro, and X-Pro Prestige. These adventurous models increase ground clearance by 1.5-inches, offer all-terrain tires, and are equipped with a multi-terrain AWD system. Other helpful amenities among the models include LED fog lights, ventilated front seats, raised roof rack rails, and heated windshield and wiper washer nozzle. Along with functional features, these X models also come with exclusive aesthetic elements like satin chrome surrounds, black wheels, and a two-tone roof.

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Advanced interior

Inside, the 2023 Kia Sportage is both advanced and comfortable. According to Kia, the cabin was inspired by the outdoors as well as modern architecture. This is apparent with the futuristic driver cockpit with an available dual panoramic curved display that connects two screens totaling 25 inches. The seating features real stitching and can be outfitted in animal-free leather or cloth. The most unique features inside the new Sportage are the coat hangers that are molded into the back of both front headrests. Additionally, the seatbacks also house USB ports and an integrated hook for bags or for organizing cables.

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Superior safety

It looks like Kia is going the same route as the Telluride when it comes to standard safety, as a handful of Kia Drive Wise driver-assist systems are on the base LX trim of the Sportage. This includes Driver Attention Warning, Lane Following Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Forward Collision-Avoidance with Cyclist Detection, Rear Occupant Alert, Rear View Monitor, Reverse Parking Distance Warning, and LED headlights with High Beam Assist. Additional advanced systems can be added to the 2023 Sportage, including Blind Spot Monitor, Highway Driving Assist, Safe Exit Warning, and Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control-Curve, among many others.

The all-new 2023 Kia Sportage is expected to go on sale in the first quarter of 2022. At this time, no pricing information is available. However, as the SUV sits between the Seltos and the Niro in the Kia lineup, my guess is that its starting price will fall somewhere close to $25k.