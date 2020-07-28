No Comments

All-New Kia K5 to Star in Livestreamed Marketing Campaign

2021 Kia K5 GT

Photo: Kia

Following the debut of the new K5 sport sedan, Kia is taking its marketing to the next level. Teaming up with the 72nd Emmy Awards, digital elements of the K5 will be present during the award show’s online nominations announcement today at 11:30 a.m. ET. Later tonight, the K5 campaign will officially start with a livestreamed stunt event on Twitter at 8 p.m.

“The all-new K5 is a completely new direction for Kia and the midsize sedan category overall, so we needed a marketing campaign that was as dynamic and action packed as the vehicle itself,” said Russell Wager, director of marketing operations at Kia Motors America. “By combining live events with more traditional elements, the K5 and Kia will be presented in ways never seen before and sure to change perceptions of the midsize sedan category.”

According to the event page on Twitter, the livestream will feature “3 stunt drivers. 2 ramps. 1 shot to get it right.” The #KiaK5LIVE Triple Threat Stunt is going to be directed by action unit director Darrin Prescott, who has worked on thrilling films like Ford v Ferrari, Black Panther, Baby Driver, John Wick, and Drive. Actor Jeremy Ray Valdez and professional driver Collete Davis will co-host the event while stunt drivers Sean Graham, Jalil Jay, and Brionna Lynch will each get behind the wheel of the K5 and test its limits.

The 2021 Kia K5, which is technically a redesigned version of the well-known Optima, represents a new design chapter for Kia. With sleeker lines and a turbocharged powertrain, the K5 sits alongside the sporty Stinger as a more affordable option for those wanting an exhilarating drive.

National broadcasting of the new K5 marketing campaign will launch on Sep. 1 on television and social media, and will last throughout the month. However, you’ll probably be able to find video of the stunt event online following the premiere tonight.