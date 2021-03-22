No Comments

J.D. Power Ranks Kia Niro EV as No. 1 in Mass-Market Study

Photo: Kia

When it comes to ranking quality, J.D. Power is regarded as one of the top organizations to trust thanks to its extensive research and reliability over the years. New for this year, J.D. Power conducted the inaugural 2021 Electric Vehicle Experience (EVX) Ownership Study, with the Kia Niro EV ranked at the top of the list.

The EVX Ownership Study assessed almost 10,000 actual PHEV and BEV owners and their responses to categories like cost of ownership, battery range, availability of public charging stations, ease of charging at home, vehicle reliability and quality, driving enjoyment, and the likelihood of repurchasing and recommending an EV. Their satisfaction was measured on a 1,000-point scale in both premium and mass-market segments for 2015-2021 models.

“At Kia, we are committed to delivering a world-class ownership experience, and as the brand prepares to introduce several new electric vehicles by 2025 under our Plan S strategy, we are proud that our current lineup is already successful among existing and potential EV drivers,” said Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia Motors North America. “We are honored to win the mass-market category in the EVX Ownership Study, which reinforces our leadership goal in the future mobility industry.”

The 2021 Kia Niro is offered as a hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and a fully electric vehicle. The versatility of these options — along with affordable price tags — make it significantly easier for drivers wishing to go green to get behind the wheel of a more eco-friendly model. Kia is aiming to add even more electric options to its lineup, promising 11 EVs by 2026 and positioning itself as the leader in value-based EV production.