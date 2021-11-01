No Comments

Kia Rebrands UVO Link Tech as More Advanced “Kia Connect”

The all-new 2023 Sportage features Kia Connect

Photo: Kia

Kia UVO eServices was introduced in 2011 as a subscription-free infotainment system offered by the Korean automaker. The system provided a way for drivers to make hands-free calls, stream music from their smartphones, and navigate to their destinations — among other helpful features. Now, 10 years later, Kia has rebranded UVO as “Kia Connect,” heading toward the future of infotainment technology.

Similar to UVO, Kia Connect is not a standard feature; however, the infotainment technology is available on at least one configuration of each 2022 Kia model. The tech’s new name comes from the importance of connectivity in today’s world, offering a suite of features that are very useful.

“As Kia shifts to electrification, in-car connectivity is a core pillar of the brand,” said Sean Yoon, president & CEO of Kia North America and Kia America. “To that end, Kia Connect will deliver a world-class customer experience through an array of features that enhance vehicle connectivity, functionality, and user control.”

What’s new with Kia Connect?

One of the new features of Kia Connect is compatibility with Apple or Android smartwatches and smartphones via the updated Kia Access app. Using these devices, drivers can remotely lock or unlock the vehicle’s doors and initiate specific climate controls within the cabin. Another new amenity for Kia Connect is the inclusion of Map Over the Air (OTA) updates that streamline any fixes or new additions to the infotainment system. Rounding out the new features is Stolen Vehicle Recovery, which shares your vehicle’s location and immobilization capabilities with law enforcement.

The upcoming 2022 EV6 will also feature the new tech

Photo: Kia

Outside of these new options and the ability to integrate your personal calendar into the navigation system, Kia Connect also offers the following features:

4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot that connects up to five devices.

that connects up to five devices. Connected Routing: Cloud-based system that uses real-time map data and AI to provide both optimal and your preferred routes.

Cloud-based system that uses real-time map data and AI to provide both optimal and your preferred routes. Last Mile Navigation: Provides walking directions to destinations that are up to 1 mile away through the Kia Access app.

Provides walking directions to destinations that are up to 1 mile away through the Kia Access app. Enhanced Voice Assist can change steering wheel and seat heating, cabin climate, audio system, and other systems.

can change steering wheel and seat heating, cabin climate, audio system, and other systems. Connected Weather: Provides weather info for over 25,000 cities.

Provides weather info for over 25,000 cities. On-Demand Find My Car with Surround View Monitor: Captures images of the vehicle and its surroundings, and sends them through the Kia Access app or Kia Owner’s Portal.

Captures images of the vehicle and its surroundings, and sends them through the Kia Access app or Kia Owner’s Portal. Smart Speaker Integration works with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa smart speakers or devices to remotely control certain functions of the vehicle, such as remote start.

works with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa smart speakers or devices to remotely control certain functions of the vehicle, such as remote start. 911 Connect and Enhanced Roadside Assistance: If an airbag deploys, the system automatically calls 911 via the built-in modem and connects with 24/7 roadside assistance with non-emergencies.

In the past, any updates to the UVO infotainment system were accessed through the Kia Owner’s Portal and app updates. For Kia Connect, drivers will rely solely on OTA updates. The all-new 2023 Sportage is the first Kia vehicle to receive Kia Connect, albeit it was under the previous UVO name before this announcement. The first model to officially receive it as “Kia Connect” will be the 2022 EV6, which is still noted as “coming soon” on Kia’s website.