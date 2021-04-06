No Comments

Kia Reports Record-Setting U.S. Sales in March 2021

People were really digging the all-new Seltos in March

Photo: Kia

It seems that Kia is on a roll lately. After debuting the all-new Carnival multi-purpose vehicle, Kia saw its best monthly sales ever in the U.S. in March. Not only that, but it also reported an all-time high for first quarter sales. It should also be noted that global sales were up by 8.6 percent year-over-year for the automaker, too.

All-New: Have you seen the completely redesigned 2021 Kia Sorento?

“After outpacing the industry last year, Kia is on the move again in 2021 and setting sales records as more new customers discover the world-class design and quality built into every one of our sporty sedans and capable SUVs,” said Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia Motors North America. “The successful launches of the all-new Sorento and Carnival have added to the momentum established by the Telluride and helped push the Kia brand to new heights with even greater potential for future growth.”

All vehicles in the Kia lineup except the discontinued Cadenza saw an increase in sales figures compared to March 2020. Most notably, the subcompact Seltos SUV had a 200% increase since this time last year, with 6,497 units sold (compared to 2,160). The Forte also had a good March, with 10,459 units going to households compared to 7,598.

March wasn’t just about sales for Kia, though. The carmaker received a handful of awards and accolades to help set it apart from its competitors. The IIHS gave Top Safety Pick Plus and Top Safety Pick designations to eight Kia vehicles. Additionally, publications like U.S. News & World Report, Car and Driver, and Kelley Blue Book all awarded various Kia vehicles like the Rio, Soul, K5, Sorento, and Telluride.

Tire Tips: How to keep your car running smoothly for years

With the debut of the 2022 Stinger and the EV6, its first dedicated electric vehicle, Kia is undoubtedly going to continue seeing positive sales numbers like this moving forward.