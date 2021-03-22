No Comments

Kia Renews Sponsorship of B.R.A.K.E.S. Teen Driving School

Kia is sponsoring the B.R.A.K.E.S. driving school to help teen drivers

For many years, Kia has partnered with the B.R.A.K.E.S. (Be Responsible and Keep Everyone Safe) driving school to help educate teen drivers and lessen the likelihood of injury or death. NHRA drag racing star Doug Herbert lost his two young sons in 2008 in a tragic accident, which led to the creation of B.R.A.K.E.S. Now, this life-saving collaboration is continuing in 2021, with Kia as the Official Vehicle of the program.

“The number-one cause of death among teens are car crashes. Education and real-word training are two of the most important ways we can facilitate a change and make a difference in that area, but it wouldn’t be possible without Kia’s help and the fleet of training vehicles the company provides,” said Doug Herbert, drag-racing-champion and founder of B.R.A.K.E.S.

“It’s impossible to gauge the exact number of lives the B.R.A.K.E.S schools have saved over the last 13 years. In total, we have trained more than 94,000 teens and their parents. But even if we can only say for certain that we saved just one life, it would all be worth it. The ongoing commitment and support from Kia allow us to continue making America’s roads safer for everyone and for that we are grateful.”

Kia’s financial donation and its fleet of 44 vehicles (including the Soul, Rio, and Forte) will help offset the costs of providing this free program to young drivers. The complimentary training classes all take place across North Carolina, with the first classes having taken place in Charlotte in February. The full schedule can be found here.

For Kia, this is just another way the brand is standing behind its recent charitable campaign. “Kia is committed to vehicle and road safety, and our partnership with B.R.A.K.E.S. is an important way for us to strengthen our efforts to ‘Accelerate The Good’ through tangible action,” said Russell Wager, vice president of marketing at Kia Motors America. “We congratulate B.R.A.K.E.S. for the life-saving work they have made their mission and Kia is proud to continue our collaboration for years to come.”