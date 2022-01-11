No Comments

Kia Reports Best Sales Year in Company History

The Forte was Kia’s top-selling model in 2021

Photo: Kia

As Kia moved into its new design phase, its cars and SUVs were becoming more modern and appealing to consumers. The all-new Telluride has consistently won awards since its debut and other vehicles like the Sportage, Seltos, Niro EV, and Forte have been impressing critics and consumers alike. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that Kia reported its best sales year in company history for 2021.

“Announcing best-ever annual sales is always a moment of pride, but for Kia to reach such heights in light of the ongoing pandemic and supply chain issues clearly illustrates the strength of our product line-up and the demand we have created for the Kia brand throughout 2021,” said Eric Watson, vice president of sales operations at Kia America. “With the arrival of the all-new, all-electric EV6 and all-new Sportage in the first half of 2022, it is clear we are ‘firing on all cylinders…and battery cells.’”

In total, Kia sold 701,416 units in 2021, breaking its previous record of 647,598 units sold in 2016. The best month for sales was in May when the automaker sold a whopping 80,298 total units. Throughout the year, the most popular Kia models were the Telluride, Forte, Niro EV, Seltos, and Sportage. However, the revised Optima, now called the K5, was not too far behind in sales figures.

Kia also reported a large increase in battery-electric vehicles and hybrids, with sales increasing 97% year-over-year. The brand currently offers six models in these segments, including the Niro Hybrid, Niro PHEV, Niro EV, Sorento Hybrid, Sorento PHEV, and the all-new EV6. In fact, it was recently announced that the 2022 Kia EV6 has an EPA-certified all-electric range of 310 miles, making it all the more appealing.

The Sportage, which is getting refreshed for 2023, was the second-best-selling model in 2021

Photo: Kia

Other than exterior design, Kia has also been focusing on the technology and safety systems it puts in its vehicles. The company rebranded its infotainment system as “Kia Connect” with a handful of exciting updates and new features. Not only that, but the brand has been putting more of its Kia Drive Wise driver-assist systems as standard on many of its newer models.

With its plan to introduce 11 EVs by 2026, Kia is well on its way to continuing this positive sales trend. The only thing we can do for now is to wait and see what comes next from the automaker.