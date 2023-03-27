No Comments

Kia Reveals Bold New 2024 EV9, Global Debut Coming Soon

Photo: Kia

After introducing the EV6 and the popularity surrounding the vehicle’s all-new GT performance trim, it should come as no surprise that Kia is using that momentum to introduce a new electric vehicle. In fact, the brand recently debuted the all-new 2024 Kia EV9.

“The Kia EV9 breaks new ground, aiming to redefine standards for design, connectivity, usability and environmental responsibility,” said Karim Habib, Executive Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design Center. “The Kia EV9 offers customers an exceptionally high-quality proposition and a fresh EV perspective in the family SUV sector. This new vehicle typology provides instinctive experiences and excellent comfort for not just the driver, but all occupants, through innovative use of space, technology and design.”

The exterior of the new EV9 is quite boxy and angular, but its overall size is very close to the award-winning Telluride. Even the wheels of the prototype have a square design. The interior embraces the brand’s “Technology for Life” design philosophy pillar with a spacious cabin that’s filled with intuitive technologies. Much like the EV6, the 2024 EV9 has two 12.3-inch touch-screen displays that extend across the dash.

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Outside of aesthetics, Kia has noted that the vehicle’s E-GMP flat-floor EV architecture makes for a sophisticated, comfortable ride throughout its three rows of seating. In addition, photos from the reveal showcase unique features like a rear passenger’s seat that turns toward the door for easy entry and exit as well as an incredibly long sliding center console with a ton of storage space.

Unfortunately, full specs have yet to be released for the new EV9. This includes everything from performance, charging, and range to seat options, color choices, and more. However, Kia plans to make the global premiere of the EV9 “in late March,” so it should be any day now.