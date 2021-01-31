No Comments

Kia Rio Receives 2021 Vincentric Best Value in America Award

2020 Kia Rio sedan and hatchback

Photo: Kia

For the last 20 years, the Kia lineup has changed in many ways, but one vehicle has been standing strong the entire time: the Rio. Introduced in 1999, the Kia Rio has maintained its value-based image, offering a quality vehicle in two body styles — sedan and hatchback. Vincentric, an automotive research organization headquartered in Michigan, has deemed the Rio the 2021 Best Value in America.

More Awards: Six Kia models earn IIHS Top Safety Pick ratings

Starting at just $16,990, the Kia Rio has continued to provide a stylish ride at an affordable price. For reference, the MSRP of the 2001 Rio was $9,770; accounting for inflation, that comes roughly to $14,285. The fact that the Rio’s price has only increased by about $2,500 over the last 20 years while Kia has been adding up-to-date tech like standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is astonishing.

The Vincentric Best Value in America Award factors the current market price of a vehicle as well as its total cost of ownership. “The Kia Rio had the lowest repair and depreciation costs of all Subcompact Hatchback vehicles,” said David Wurster, president of Vincentric. “These low costs helped the Rio outperform the competition for the 2021 Vincentric Best Value in America Awards and prove its strong value in the consumer market.”

Service Tip: These are the top five signs of tire wear to watch out for

Refreshed for 2021, the Rio arrives with a newly designed front end, a larger 8-inch touch-screen display, the previously mentioned wireless smartphone integration, as well as a technology package that adds various convenience features. Given that the Rio was also named the Subcompact winner of the Best Certified Pre-Owned Value in America by Vincentric, it seems like the Rio is the ideal choice if you’re looking for a budget-friendly vehicle that will last a long time.