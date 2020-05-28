No Comments

Kia Sedona Named a “Best Family Car of 2020” by PARENTS Magazine

2020 Kia Sedona

Photo: Kia

For most families, price is one of the top considerations when choosing a new vehicle. Other important factors include comfort, convenience, and — of course — safety. Each year, PARENTS magazine assesses a large pool of minivans and SUVs to eventually rank them on its “Best Family Cars” list. For 2020, the Kia Sedona has been named the Best Value among the minivan segment thanks to a variety of impressive reasons.

Thanks to its low starting price of just $27,600, the 2020 Kia Sedona is already miles ahead of its competition when it comes to value. For reference, the Chrysler Pacifica has a starting MSRP of $34,045 while the Toyota Sienna starts at $31,640. But it wasn’t just the low price that appealed to the editors at PARENTS magazine. The Sedona is quite spacious and is packed with family-friendly amenities that make every drive enjoyable.

When judging each minivan, the PARENTS editors take into account the following factors: How It Drives, Car-Seat Compatibility, and Fun Extras. Auto reporter Rob Stumpf took a test drive of the Sedona and noted that it “steers as easily as a smaller vehicle so you can pull into tight parking spaces at Target and navigate around road construction cones.” You can put between 4-5 car seats in the Sedona, depending on the trim level you choose. When it comes to the fun stuff, the low cost of the Sedona means you can splurge on the available rear-entertainment package. It comes with a built-in DVD player and two seat-mounted touch screens that are compatible with device mirroring so the kids can stream their favorite shows and movies.

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

“Finding the right vehicle for your family can be a challenge since there are so many tech and safety options to consider, but the Sedona makes it easy by starting off at an incredible value so families can opt for more of the desirable features they want,” said Michael Cole, president of Kia Motors America.

On top of its budget-friendly price and convenient amenities, the 2020 Kia Sedona comes with Kia’s industry-leading warranty program. This includes a 10-year/100,000-mile limited powertrain warranty, a 5-year/60,000-mile limited basic warranty, a 5-year/100,000-mile limited anti-perforation warranty, and a 5-year/60,000-mile roadside assistance plan. That kind of peace of mind is priceless when it comes to keeping you and your family safe and secure for years to come.