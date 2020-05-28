No Comments

Kia Seltos Named a Best Car for College Grads by Autotrader

College grads will love the 2021 Kia Seltos

Photo: Kia

The all-new 2021 Kia Seltos only debuted a few months ago and it’s already winning awards from well-known organizations. In its latest list of favorite vehicles, Autotrader named the Seltos as one of the “10 Best Cars for Recent College Graduates in 2020.”

In today’s world, it’s difficult to determine what a college graduate needs to succeed. During a global pandemic, buying a car may not be on the forefront of everyone’s minds, but it’ll still be an eventual necessity in a future that includes traveling to college campuses. When Autotrader started assessing vehicles for this list, it took into account things like technology and style, but the main appealing factor among all contenders was price.

The Seltos was the newest vehicle included on the 10 Best list and was one of three SUVs (with the remaining vehicles being sedans and hatchbacks). What made the new Kia SUV so attractive was its impeccable style, high-tech interior, and standard all-wheel drive on all trims but one. Not to mention, the starting MSRP of just $21,990 made the Seltos a steal. Even with its turbocharged engine options, the Seltos remains under the $30,000 mark.

“Kia’s new Seltos SUV has exactly what grads will be looking for in a car that transports them to the next phase of life,” said Brian Moody, executive editor for Autotrader. “Kia’s super-long warranty, low price and generous standard features make the Seltos a small SUV that can weather just about any storm. We like that all-wheel drive is standard on nearly every model and that the overall footprint is small, but the interior feels very spacious.”

The Seltos is a step in a new design direction for Kia, offering a more modern look while maintaining the brand’s reputation for incredible value. There’s no doubt this new SUV will continue to impress critics and consumers worldwide.