Kia Seltos Makes the Wards 10 Best User Experience List

The 2021 Kia Seltos is the newest SUV in the lineup

Photo: Kia

Since debuting in January, Kia has reported 18,582 units sold of the all-new Seltos SUV. Other than a slight dip after the COVID-19 pandemic started, sales numbers have been steadily increasing for the stylish new vehicle. Now in its eighth month on sale, the Seltos has been awarded its second accolade: being named to the Wards 10 Best User Experience list for 2020.

The 10 Best UX list is intended to inform consumers of the most user-friendly technology within vehicles across various segments and classes. This includes features like touch screens, voice-control navigation, head-up displays, smartphone pairing, and driver-assistance systems. For 2020, the list of winners includes luxury brands like BMW and Mercedes-Benz as well as value-oriented options like Chevy and Kia, and consists of seven SUVs and three sedans. The 2021 Seltos was the most affordable vehicle on the list of winners, coming in at $29,485 (price listed as tested — SX Turbo trim) and a starting MSRP of $21,990.

Across its first four trims, the Seltos is equipped with an 8-inch touch-screen display that’s compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Siri Eyes Free, and Bluetooth. However, on the top-of-the-line Seltos SX Turbo, that touch screen is upgraded to 10.25 inches and comes with the Kia UVO link infotainment system, remote connectivity, voice-command navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio. On top of that, the sound system is upgraded to Bose premium audio with a sound connected mood lamp.

The 10.25-inch touch screen (pictured) is standard on the Seltos SX Turbo

Photo: Kia

“The Wards 10 Best UX judging panel really enjoyed seat time in the 2021 Kia Seltos, a first-year vehicle whose designers and developers mixed up a spot-on formula right out of the box,” said Dave Zoia, executive director of content at Wards Intelligence. “Seltos is an affordable, compact CUV with a funky vibe including mood lighting that pulses along with the music. The impressive infotainment system hands down ranks among the industry’s best, and the driver-assistance technologies perform well.”

This isn’t the first time Kia and Wards have been mentioned in the same breath. Just two months ago, the Telluride was awarded for its amenity-filled interior while the K900 and Stinger have each been recognized twice by the organization. It seems that Kia is on the right track with its new design chapter, finding its way into the driveways of many and making more and more “best of” lists each month.