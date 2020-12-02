No Comments

The All-New Kia Sorento Is Heading To NYC for New Year’s Eve

All dolled up and ready to go

Photo: Kia

Quite possibly the most iconic place to be on New Year’s Eve is in Times Square in New York City. For over 100 years, people from all over the world have traveled to the famous location to ring in the New Year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Times Square celebration will not be open to the public and will instead be broadcast on television for all to enjoy safely at home. But that’s not stopping the all-new Kia Sorento from traveling cross-country to deliver an important piece of history for the year-end celebration.

Sporting a custom wrap advertising its journey, the redesigned 2021 Sorento will head to various cities across the country as it tows the “2021” New Year’s Eve numerals from the Kia headquarters in Irvine, California, to One Times Square in NYC. As the Official Countdown Sponsor of the momentous occasion, Kia will also debut a new ad campaign for the Sorento during the nationwide broadcast.

Thousands of people typically crowd the NYC streets on New Year’s Eve

Photo: Anthony Quintano via CC

“New Year’s Eve is typically seen as a fresh start and a new beginning, and that holds true this year more than ever. With its rugged capability, the Kia Sorento will bring a little piece of the energy and fun of New Year’s Eve in Times Square to people nationwide. This will also be a reminder that we’re all in this together and that the New Year brings new opportunities and excitement,” said Russell Wager, director of marketing operations at Kia Motors America.

Along the way, the Sorento will stop at Kia dealerships in Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York — making the trip quite a bit longer than a standard straight shot. But it’s for a good cause! National Geographic will be filming at certain spots of the Sorento’s route as Kia representatives speak to various inspiring individuals. Not only that, but the trip will end with Kia hosting frontline workers and their families in Times Square on New Year’s Eve via a private celebration following CDC protocols.