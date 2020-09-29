No Comments

Kia Soul Is One of the 10 Best Cars for Dog Lovers

Autotrader has been providing helpful insights to car buyers and sellers since 1997. The site eventually introduced its “10 Best” lists, covering everything from the most valuable used trucks to off-road kings and the ideal cars for college grads. This year, the 2020 Kia Soul has been named one of the 10 Best Cars for Dog Lovers thanks to its versatility and customization options.

Best for You: See which Kia vehicle is right for your lifestyle

“The Soul has been a longstanding success because its versatility accommodates many different lifestyles, and this Autotrader accolade reinforces there is a Soul for everyone, including dog owners,” said Sean Yoon, President and CEO of Kia Motors America. “Whether you’re riding with your pup around town or packing the whole family up for a weekend road trip, the Soul is perfectly cut out for canines.”

Brian Moody at Autotrader lauded the Soul for a handful of reasons. The low load floor and hatchback door of the Soul make it easier for your pup to get in and out of the vehicle without putting too much pressure on their joints. Moody also noted overall that leather seats, which could be too slippery for some puppy paws, can still be beneficial since they’re typically easier to clean than cloth upholstery. You get to choose on the Kia Soul, as leather seats are an available add-on.

The interior of the 2020 Soul is exceptionally spacious

Photo: Kia Motors

The interior of the Soul features 62.1 cubic feet of space with the rear seat folded down, which is more than what competitors like the Ford EcoSport, Honda Fit, and Hyundai Kona offer. However, even more room can be had thanks to the dual-level cargo floor on the EX and Turbo trims, which lets you store items like dog toys or food underneath it or move it in seconds to create more vertical space (for those extra tall pups).

Ooh, Shiny: Check out the stylish, all-new 2021 Kia K5

This isn’t the first time the Kia Soul has been recognized for being especially friendly for pets. In 2018, U.S. News & World Report added it to its list of the 13 Best Cars for Dogs thanks to similar reasons given by Autotrader. If the Soul keeps its roomy interior and low ground clearance, it’s sure to be the top choice for dog owners for many years to come.