No Comments

Kia Takes Home Multiple Awards at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show

The award-winning Kia Telluride

Photo: Kia

Each year, Kia arrives at McCormick Center in downtown Chicago to display the best of its vehicles, from the sporty Stinger to the all-new Seltos. This year was no different, with the refreshed 2020 Cadenza making its debut. However, along with showcasing its impressive lineup, Kia was recognized by a couple major organizations at the Chicago Auto Show.

The Ultimate Winner: Learn more about the incredible Kia Telluride

The first award was given out by the Midwest Automotive Media Association (MAMA) on Thursday, Feb. 6 during the show’s media preview days. Unsurprisingly, the Kia Telluride was named the 2020 MAMA Family Vehicle of the Year, beating out 19 competitors to claim the title, adding to its collection of illustrious awards.

“The Midwest Automotive Media Association’s membership includes some of the most prominent and respected auto journalists in the country, and they selected the Kia Telluride as the 2020 MAMA Family Vehicle of the Year over a formidable roster of contenders. The Telluride can add another prestigious trophy to the long list of awards it has earned this year,” said MAMA president Damon Bell.

On top of the MAMA win, the Telluride was also named the “Best Large Utility” vehicle by MotorWeek in its annual awards ceremony at the Chicago Auto Show. After conducting tests and reviews on over 150 vehicles, the editors at MotorWeek deemed the Telluride the best in its category. Additionally, the Kia Niro won in the “Best Eco-Friendly” category.

The 2020 Kia Niro

Photo: Kia

John Davis, MotorWeek creator and host, had nothing but praise for the many options provided by Kia with the Niro, stating, “We loved the fact that environmentally aware buyers can choose between Hybrid, PHEV, and full EV models. So, they can select an efficient powertrain that fits their lifestyle without giving up the Niro’s stellar and equally efficient interior packaging.”

New Kid on the Block: Have you met the all-new 2021 Kia Seltos SUV?

If you’re keeping track, the Kia Telluride has won more than 40 awards from prestigious media outlets since its debut. Not only that, demand is still high, with over 60,000 Tellurides being sold since going on sale last year. I’d say 2020 is shaping up to be a stellar year for Kia!