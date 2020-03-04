No Comments

Kia Telluride Named Best Interior Under $50K by Autotrader

Photo: Kia

Praise for the Kia Telluride is coming in strong in 2020, with the large SUV achieving a Top Safety Pick Rating from the IIHS, winning the ALG Design Innovation Award for Overall Design and Execution, and winning two awards from MotorWeek and the Midwest Automotive Media Association at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show. The latest recognition occurred a couple weeks ago, when the Telluride won a 2020 Autotrader 10 Best Cat Interiors Under $50,000 award.

“Most people spend several hours inside their vehicles each week, so interior features are extremely important when determining which new car to buy,” said Autotrader managing editor Tara Trompeter. “Kia’s Telluride arguably is the best execution of the three-row SUV formula to date. While any Telluride offers a modern interior complete with forward-looking features, it’s the SX model that really wows us. The top-spec Telluride comes with Nappa leather seating available in four different upscale hues, a premium headliner and simulated wood trim.”

The Telluride’s interior is in fact very comfortable and convenient no matter which model you choose. On the base LX trim, standard features include three 12-volt outlets, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth wireless tech, seatback pockets with device pouches, a dual level cargo floor, rear passenger air conditioning controls, SOFINO leatherette seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and five charging USB ports.

As Trompeter mentioned, the Telluride SX is filled with the highest quality materials like Nappa leather and wood grain trim. It also comes with an innovative Head-Up Display, allowing you to see vital driver information on the windshield. Driver Talk lets second- and third-row passengers hear you better while the Harman Kardon 10-speaker audio system can blast crystal clear music throughout the cabin. Capping off the luxury on the SX is heated second-row seating.

If you’re looking for a more mid-level option between the LX and the top-of-the-line SX, the Telluride S (just above the LX) comes with a standard 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with two-way power lumbar, second-row captain’s chairs, and LED interior lighting. Moving up one trim to the EX gets you a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen, an eight-way power-adjustable front passenger’s seat, dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a wireless phone charger, and Quiet Mode, which keeps the sound system noise focused in the front row.

The Telluride has collected more than 60 awards from automotive organizations since its debut and it doesn’t seem like that will stop any time soon. With demand still high for the Kia SUV, there’s sure to be more awards heading its way in the coming years.