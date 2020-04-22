No Comments

Shining Star: Kia Telluride Nabs Three New Awards in March

Photo: Kia

In unsurprising news, the Kia Telluride received not one, but three accolades last month. These new awards add to the already long list of achievements for Kia’s largest SUV. In March, the Telluride was recognized by Autotrader, U.S. News & World Report, and Automobile magazine.

Automobile “All-Star”

After winning the “Triple Crown” of auto awards in January, the Telluride achieved a grand slam when it was named an All-Star by Automobile. Only 21 vehicles were invited by the organization to be tested in California through various driving conditions. Upon completion of the evaluations, the editors at Automobile named only eight All-Star vehicles as the best new cars of the year, with the Telluride taking home one of those honors.

“The fact the 2020 Kia Telluride impressed our test drivers so much is a testament to Kia’s execution of style, practicality and value,” said Mac Morrison, Automobile editor-in-chief. “In an Automobile All-Stars field of contenders that included some of the best sports cars, luxury GTs and supercars on the market today, this three-row SUV still stood out easily as one of the best new cars of the year.”

Best 3-Row SUV for Families by U.S. News

For 13 years, U.S. News & World Report has been one of the top companies to take advice from when it comes to purchasing a vehicle. Its reviews are extensive and take into account many factors for buyers of all sorts, including families. As such, the editors at U.S. News named the Kia Telluride the Best 3-Row SUV for Families in its latest round of assessments due to its abundance of tech, spacious cargo room, and comfortable seating.

The Telluride interior is perfect for families

Photo: Kia

“Kia made the right choices when they loaded the Telluride up with family friendly options and plenty of cargo space. Safety features like a surround view camera, front automatic braking and lane keeping controls keep everyone safe. Features like tri-zone climate control and heated and cooled front and rear seats keep everyone comfortable. Kia’s UVO app is also impressive for how it helps parents coach their teens toward safe driving habits,” said U.S. News & World Report executive editor Jamie Page Deaton.

Best New Car of 2020 by Autotrader

Rounding out the March awards for the Telluride is quite possibly the most prestigious of the bunch. While the other accolades were either categorized by segment or awarded to multiple vehicles, the title of Best New Car of 2020 by Autotrader was only given to one: the Kia Telluride. Just like the other publications, the large SUV was praised for its amenity-filled, plush interior as well as its rugged style.

“The Kia Telluride is the best three-row SUV you can get right now. In every aspect, they got it just right — space, looks, equipment, technology, comfort — it’s all there,” said Autotrader executive editor Brian Moody. “A real high-point is the interior. The clean lines and uncluttered look make it both functional and attractive. The understated elegance effectively splits the line between everyday utility and uncommon luxury.”

On top of winning the most awards in its first year in Kia history, the Telluride is also one of the best-selling Kia vehicles. Since it debuted early last year, sales have exceeded 70,000 and demand is still high for this stylish SUV.