Kia Telluride Takes Home 3 More Awards in Nov. and Dec.

2022 Kia Telluride

Photo: Kia

It’s no secret that the Kia Telluride has done exceptionally well since it debuted. The large SUV has been winning awards left and right for its bold design, spacious and well-equipped interior, and much more. Adding to that list are three new awards the 2022 Telluride earned in November and December.

Car and Driver 10Best List for 2022

Each year, Car and Driver releases its list of the 10 best vehicles across the SUV and truck segments. This year, the Telluride was deemed one of the “10Best” for 2022 thanks to its high value, high-end interior, fun drivability, and distinct design. “The Kia Telluride remains one of our favorite SUVs on the market,” said Car and Driver editor-in-chief Sharon Silke Carty. “It is a well-rounded top choice in its segment and is a benchmark family vehicle that never lets us down.”

2022 Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Award

In the midsize SUV segment, the Telluride was recognized by Kelley Blue Book in its annual Best Buy Awards. In fact, it’s the third consecutive year that the Kia SUV has won the accolade. The editors of KBB especially liked the Telluride’s upscale appeal and a long list of standard interior features. KBB editor Matt DeLorenzo noted, “Even though the Telluride is a mass-market entry in the midsize SUV segment, it has the kind of materials and features that would be at home in a luxury vehicle.”

The Telluride’s interior is modern and luxurious

Photo: Kia

2022 Edmunds “Top Rated” SUV

The most recent recognition for the Kia Telluride came from Edmunds, being named “Edmunds Top Rated SUV” for 2022 — also for the third year in a row. After reviewing and testing many of the Telluride’s competitors, Edmunds gave the accolade to the SUV for its “combination of comfort, technology, luxurious interior, and value all rolled into one.”

I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again: Kia has hit the jackpot with the Telluride SUV. There’s no doubt that this popular model will continue to impress critics and everyday drivers for years to come. I just hope Kia has a shelf big enough to hold all of its awards.