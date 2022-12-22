No Comments

Kia Telluride X-Pro Delivers NYE Numerals to NYC

Photo: Kia

Kia has once again been given the responsibility of delivering the iconic “2023” numerals that will mark the start of the New Year in Times Square — having also done it for the start of 2021 and 2022. This time, a Kia Telluride X-Pro model handled the task and made a few fun pit-stops along the way.

“For the third consecutive year, Kia America is proud to share the excitement and anticipation of the New Year with people across the U.S., before delivering the iconic Times Square New Year’s Eve Numerals to their home at One Times Square,” said Russell Wager, vice president of marketing at Kia America. “This nationwide road trip is the perfect beginning to New Year’s celebrations and a great way to start 2023 on a positive note.”

The Telluride X-Pro started at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California, and headed east with the “2023” numerals in tow. The first stop was at an immersive entertainment venue in Las Vegas called AREA15, a clever play on the nearby Area 51. Next, it was off to the Dickens Festival in Franklin, Tennessee, followed by the D.C. Holiday Market in Washington, D.C. The festivities continued at German Christmas Village in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, before the numerals were delivered at Times Square in NYC.

Photo: Kia

The entire journey spanned 2,795 miles over 20 days, with the important set of numbers being delivered just two days ago on Dec. 20. Kia also happens to be the Official Sponsor of the New Year’s Eve Countdown for the third consecutive year. As the Ball — adorned with 2,688 Waterford Crystal triangles — makes its way down during the countdown, those iconic “2023” numerals will eventually light up at the stroke of midnight.

Are you excited to celebrate the start of a new year? What are your New Year’s Eve plans?