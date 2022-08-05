No Comments

Kia Tops 2022 J.D. Power APEAL Study with Most Awards

The K5 was one of a few vehicles that were recognized

Photo: Kia

Each year, J.D. Power conducts research on vehicle brands to see what consumers prefer via its APEAL study. Kia managed to be the most awarded brand in the study for 2022, getting praised for a variety of factors and models.

“As part of our recent brand transformation, we have repositioned ourselves as a symbol of challenge and innovation to develop products that rise above world-class,” said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. “These three APEAL awards reinforce how we’ve transformed ourselves to be a leader not only in automotive, but also in electrification and mobility given the high marks the EV6 has received since its arrival to market.”

The J.D. Power Automotive Performance, Execution, and Layout (APEAL) Study measures new-vehicle ownership after a consumer has had their vehicle for 90 days. The factors that are taken into account include safety, comfort, perceived quality, usability, performance, and design, among others. In addition, the study is based on 10 experience groups — like fuel usage and infotainment system — as well as more than 40 vehicle attributes.

Kia was praised specifically for the EV6, which took the No. 1 spot in the Compact SUV segment. Meanwhile, the K5 won the Midsize Car segment and the Carnival won the Minivan category. As part of the Hyundai Motor Group, Kia was among two Hyundai and two Genesis models that were recognized by J.D. Power this year.

If you’re in the market for a new vehicle, you may want to consider choosing a Kia. While they’re not for everyone, you can’t deny that the brand is moving in a new direction when it comes to its design, quality, and affordability.