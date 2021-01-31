No Comments

IntelliChoice Praises Kia for Incredible CPO Warranty

Photo: Kia

When it comes to providing value in its vehicles, Kia has harnessed that power for many years. From the budget-friendly Rio to the handful of amenity-packed SUVs in the lineup, you can get a lot of bang for your buck no matter which type of vehicle you need. As part of the MotorTrend Group, IntelliChoice works to find the best vehicles for a variety of classes based on ownership cost and car value analysis. This year, Kia has been awarded two 2021 IntelliChoice Certified Pre-Owned Car Awards.

For the fourth year in a row, Kia has been given the Best Popular CPO Warranty award. The winning Kia CPO warranty covers 10 years/100,000 miles from the vehicle’s original in-service date as well as an additional 1 year/12,000 miles of Platinum Coverage. The Platinum level of warranty coverage serves as the top tier, bundling Kia’s Gold and Powertrain warranties in one, and includes repairs for vital components like the engine, transmission, cooling, suspension, electrical, and more. The Platinum warranty is said to give you “Ultimate Peace of Mind” when buying a new-to-you vehicle.

The second accolade given to Kia was the Best Popular Brand Used Ownership Costs award. While definitely a mouthful to say, the award definition is fairly simple: You don’t spend as much money on repairs when you buy a CPO Kia as you would with other popular brands. This is the second time Kia has won the award, having swept the entirety of the IntelliChoice CPO categories in 2019.

IntelliChoice analyst Debbie Eldridge really drove the point home for Kia’s winning formula by writing, “This year’s CPO study revealed a 38% increase in the number of Excellent values for Kia over last year on a per-trim basis. What this means is, this year, more Kias scored the highest rating possible in IntelliChoice’s Used Cost of Ownership analysis, sealing the deal on Kia’s Used Ownership Costs award and making the purchase of a Certified Pre-Owned Kia a wise choice.”