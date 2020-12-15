Kia’s Julie Kurcz Named a Leading Woman in Auto Industry
Since 2000, Automotive News has compiled a list every five years of the most talented and influential women in the automotive world. In the publication’s fifth list of 100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry, Kia’s Julie Kurcz was recognized for the second time in her career.
“This remarkable achievement is well-deserved, but not entirely surprising,” said Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia Motors North America and Kia Motors America. “Julie has been a key player in Kia’s incredible success story and is responsible for our brand earning several major accolades in product quality and reliability. We are very proud of her and remain thankful for the talent and leadership she brings to the Kia team every day.”
Kurcz serves as Kia’s executive director of product quality for Kia Motors America and has been with the company for 11 years. But her fascination with cars began when she was very young, when she would watch her father in their garage at home. After attending Lehigh University and the University of Detroit Mercy, Kurcz worked for the Ford Motor Company for nearly 22 years. But in 2009, she joined the Kia team in hopes to help the brand succeed even further. Considering Kia has been J.D. Power’s highest ranked mass market brand in initial quality for six years in a row, I think she’s doing her job incredibly well.
“I’ve been with Kia for 11 years now and there are so many wonderful moments I’ve experienced along the way, but the launch of the Telluride was a particularly great source of pride for me,” said Kurcz. “Having the opportunity to work with a great team and make a personal contribution to such an amazing vehicle is a highlight in my career, and it has been a privilege to be a part of the Kia team and the evolution of the brand.”
Kurcz is among other well-known female leaders in the automotive industry, including none other than GM’s Mary Barra as well as Jenell Ross, president of the Bob Ross Auto Group — located right here in The News Wheel’s home city of Dayton, Ohio. From our team to all of the women who made the list: Congrats!
