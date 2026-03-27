Kia’s Most Affordable EV Enters Production in Europe with Lower-than-Expected Pricing

The EV2 marks a strategic expansion of Kia’s electric lineup in Europe, reinforcing its push toward electrification across multiple segments. Produced in Žilina, Slovakia, the vehicle joins the EV4 as the second fully electric model manufactured at the site.

Orders opened in Germany last week, signaling a rapid commercial rollout. Kia is positioning the EV2 as a more accessible alternative in the growing European EV market, where competition is intensifying across price segments.

Production Begins in Slovakia as Kia Expands EV Footprint

Kia officially confirmed that the EV2 is now rolling off the production line at its Žilina facility. The announcement was accompanied by statements from company leadership highlighting the plant’s evolving role.

“The start of production for the EV2 continues to verify our technical capabilities and flexibility in Europe,” said Soohang Chang, President and CEO at Kia Europe, during the launch event. He added that introducing the new electric SUV would strengthen the factory’s contribution to Kia’s broader electrification strategy.

The EV2 becomes the second fully electric vehicle produced at the Slovakian site, following the EV4. According to Electrek, this expansion aligns with Kia’s goal of offering electric models across nearly every segment in Europe, including the EV2, EV3, EV4, EV5, EV6, and EV9.

Kia EV2 production – © Kia

Pricing, Versions, and Battery Options Detailed at Launch

Kia has set the starting price of the EV2 at €26,600 ($30,500), undercutting earlier expectations of around €30,000. In Germany, leasing options begin at €239 ($275) per month, making it one of the more accessible EV offerings in the region.

The model is available in four trims: Light, Air, Earth, and GT-Line. Buyers can choose between two battery options: a 42.2 kWh pack and a 61 kWh version. These configurations provide up to 317 km (197 miles) and 453 km (281 miles) of WLTP range, respectively.

The entry-level EV2 Light features a 42.2 kWh battery paired with a 108 kW (146 hp) front-mounted motor. Meanwhile, the GT-Line variant, priced from €36,890 ($42,600), comes exclusively with the larger 61 kWh battery and a 99.5 kW (135 hp) motor, delivering up to 413 km (256 miles) of range.

The standard-range version is already in production, while the extended-range and GT-Line variants are scheduled to join the lineup in June 2026.

© Kia

Platform, Charging, and Interior Features Focus on Cost Efficiency

The EV2 is built on Hyundai Motor Group’s E-GMP platform, shared with models such as the Hyundai IONIQ series. Unlike higher-end EVs like the EV6, which use an 800V system, the EV2 adopts a 400V architecture similar to the EV3 to reduce costs.

Despite this, charging performance remains competitive. Kia states that the battery can recharge from 10% to 80% in about 30 minutes using a 118 kW DC fast charger. For comparison, the EV6 achieves the same charge level in approximately 18 minutes with a 350 kW charger.

Inside, the EV2 features two versions of Kia’s ccNC infotainment system. The standard setup includes dual 12.3-inch displays for the driver cluster and infotainment, along with a 5-inch climate control screen. A simplified “Lite” version is offered as standard, removing built-in navigation but maintaining most functionalities. Users can instead access navigation through smartphone integration, including apps like Google Maps.

Measuring just over 4,000 mm (160 inches) in length, the EV2 is smaller than the Volkswagen ID.3. Still, Kia emphasizes its interior efficiency, citing a flat floor design, segment-leading rear legroom, and up to 403 liters of cargo capacity.

The EV2 is expected to compete directly with models from Chinese manufacturers such as BYD and MG, as well as upcoming entry-level vehicles like the Volkswagen ID. Polo.