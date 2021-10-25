Lexus Unveils Marvel-Inspired ‘Eternals’ Vehicle Designs
Lexus and Marvel Studios have teamed up once again — this time, to promote the upcoming superhero flick, “Eternals.” The automaker and film studio have collaborated on the design of 10 wrapped vehicles, each inspired by a character from the new movie. Here’s a peek at what they came up with.
Meet the colorful cast
Ajak x Lexus GX
Salma Hayek’s Ajak is the leader of the Eternals. She’d appreciate the go-anywhere, do-anything attitude of the Lexus GX.
Phastos x Lexus LX
Phastos, portrayed by Brian Tyree Henry, is the team’s resident tech expert. Lexus and Marvel concur that he’d favor the LX for its high-tech features, like Amazon Alexa compatibility and standard Lexus Safety System+. After all, even superheroes can use a little help staying safe on the road.
Sersi x Lexus RC F
The powerful Sersi (Gemma Chan) just might meet her match with the Lexus RC F. It boasts 0-60 time of 3.96 seconds and a top speed of 170 mph.
Druig x Lexus GX
Just as you’d expect from a superhero, Druig (Barry Keoghan) boasts extraordinary speed and strength. But could he rival the Lexus GX’s 301 horsepower and 329 lb-ft of torque?
Kingo x Lexus IS
Kumail Nanjiani’s Kingo is matched with the Lexus IS. He’s actually shown driving the model in the recent short, “Parking Spot,” produced by Marvel Studios and directed by the Russo Brothers.
Thena x Lexus LC 500
Thena, portrayed by Angelina Jolie, pairs nicely with the elegant Lexus LC 500. Its custom wrap pays homage to her golden sword.
Makkari x Lexus RC F Track Edition
As the speediest Eternal in the bunch, Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) would have a blast driving the 472-horsepower RC F Track Edition.
Gilgamesh x Lexus LX
Since Don Lee’s Gilgamesh is the team’s biggest bruiser, he’s been paired with the brand’s largest and strongest vehicle, the LX.
Ikaris x Lexus LS
Ikaris (Richard Madden) is the big-brain tactician of the Eternals. He could appreciate the smart safety technology found in the Lexus LS, the brand’s spacious flagship sedan.
Sprite x Lexus NX
The NX is a versatile crossover, making it an ideal match for Sprite (Lia McHugh), who has the handy power of casting illusions.
The wrap and model of each Lexus vehicle was hand-picked as the ideal partner for its superhero counterpart. “Just as each Eternals character has a distinct style and set of capabilities, so does each character-themed Lexus,” states Vinay Shahani, Lexus vice president of marketing.
