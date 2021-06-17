Lincoln’s Hands-Free Driving Tech Named Lincoln ActiveGlide
With Wednesday’s confirmation that Lincoln will debut its first-ever EV next year and go fully electric by 2030, the luxury brand also revealed the name of its hands-free driving technology: Lincoln ActiveGlide.
Though it sounds like it might be more fitting as the name of a snazzy razor or a lubricating product marketed toward adults, Lincoln ActiveGlide will be the same hands-free driving tech that’s debuting on the Ford Mustang Mach-E and all-new F-150 and offered on the upcoming F-150 Lightning.
Curiously, Lincoln opted not to rechristen the 100,000 miles of compatible roads on which the technology works. Those are still Hands-Free Blue Zones. But, like, come on, y’all. With as much as sanctuary has become synonymous with the Lincoln brand, you couldn’t drum up something like Semi-Autonomous Sanctuary Spaces? Or The Lincoln Lane?
Lincoln didn’t specify which vehicle will debut Lincoln ActiveGlide, but it wouldn’t be a bad bet that it could show up in the revamped Navigator, which should bow sometime soon. Or perhaps Lincoln will just hold off until next year when it debuts its first EV.
Lincoln Enhance picked as name for over-the-air updates
Lincoln ActiveGlide wasn’t the only technology getting a new name tag on Wednesday. The luxury brand also revealed that it will call its over-the-air update feature Lincoln Enhance. Like Ford Power-Up, Lincoln Enhance allows drivers to keep their vehicles current with continuous updates over Wi-Fi.
SYNC 4 launched in the 2021 Lincoln Nautilus earlier this year, and Lincoln says the crossover will receive its first Lincoln Enhance updates this summer. The first round of updates includes improvements to navigation, Apple CarPlay, and the digital owner’s manual.
Lincoln also announced its Lincoln Intelligence System, a cloud-based platform that “enables a software-first approach to update performance without changing hardware – ultimately allowing a Lincoln vehicle to get better over time.” The Lincoln Intelligence System will also help the brand create more sensory experiences for drivers, building on the brand’s experience-driven focus.
