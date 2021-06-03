No Comments

Lincoln SUV Sales Hit All-Time High in May

Lincoln delivered 2,348 Corsairs in May 2021, helping the brand reach a new sales record

Photo: Lincoln

Another month in 2021, another record sales result for the Lincoln Motor Company SUV lineup. Lincoln sold 7,871 SUVs in May, up 24.3 percent year-over-year and good for a new monthly record.

The success of Lincoln’s current portfolio — the Corsair, Nautilus, Aviator, and Navigator — gave the luxury brand a 5 percent uptick in sales from May 2020. Lincoln sold a total of 8,143 vehicles last month with all four SUVs delivering gains year-over-year.

Lincoln SUVs continue to move the needle

Leading the charge was the Lincoln Corsair, which saw a 16.2 percent increase with 2,348 vehicles delivered. Just behind it was the Nautilus, up 7.8 percent at 2,104 sold.

The Lincoln Aviator saw its sales soar 32.5 percent, achieving 1,927 deliveries for the month. Earlier this month, Ford confirmed that its new battery-electric vehicle architecture will support an all-electric version of the three-row luxury SUV. The Lincoln Aviator EV should go into production by 2025.

Due for a refresh in 2022, the Navigator was Lincoln’s biggest gainer for the month with a 65.6 percent increase. Lincoln sold 1,492 of its full-size SUVs for the month.

Lincoln’s two discontinued sedans, the Continental and MKZ, contributed an additional 272 sales. Sedan sales were down 80.8 percent from May 2020 when Lincoln sold 1,100 MKZs and 320 Continentals.

Lincoln poised to finish 2021 with major gains

With the first five months of 2021 in the books, Lincoln is on pace to deliver a solid year of growth. To date, the brand has sold 44,021 vehicles, up 15.3 percent from last year. All four of its SUVs are up double digits, and the Corsair is the current volume leader with 12,283 sold.

