2021 Lincoln Navigator Tops List of Most Comfortable SUVs

The Lincoln Navigator topped the list of Most Comfortable SUVs for 2021

Photo: Lincoln

U.S. News & World Report recognized the 2021 Lincoln Navigator as the top choice on its list of the 12 Most Comfortable SUVs in 2021. When it comes to delivering premium quality, U.S. News & World Report says that the Navigator “is about as good as it gets.” Jack Nicholson approves!

Navigator tops Cadillac Escalade once again

Lincoln’s full-size SUV ranked No. 1 on a list of vehicles from all different utility vehicle classes. Notably, its closest direct competitor, the all-new Cadillac Escalade, ranked toward the bottom of the list at No. 11.

U.S. News & World Report’s Steven Loveday writes that the Navigator still holds a commanding lead over the large luxury SUV segment despite not bringing any major substantive updates to the table to combat the latest Escalade. The Navigator earns its place thanks to top-ranking USN Interior Scores and USN Overall Scores — both 8.9 out of 10.

One of the only knocks Loveday gives the Navigator is price, noting that it’s the most expensive SUV on the list behind the Escalade. But he’s quick to note that “you get what you pay for” with the Navigator. Even a near-$80,000 price point shouldn’t deter you if you’re looking to treat yourself to the best of the best.

And you do certainly get bang for your money, with Loveday noting that base features include heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, and a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot.

“If that’s not enough, you can opt for 24-way power-adjustable front seats, a 20-speaker audio system, a dual-screen rear-seat entertainment system, and a panoramic sunroof,” Loveday writes.

Lincoln is likely aiming to refresh the Navigator for 2022, possibly offering a hybrid or plug-in hybrid variant. If it does, you can bet it’ll be a case of a good thing getting better. And that’ll likely lead to the Lincoln Navigator winning more awards down the line.

