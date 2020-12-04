Linda Cash Retiring After 36 Years at Ford
Ford Motor Company Vice President of Quality and New Model Launch Program Linda Cash will retire from the company on Jan. 1, 2021. Cash has spent 36 years with the automaker in key roles, including spending the past three years in her current position.
As the VP of Quality and New Model Launch Program since 2018, Cash has overseen the launch of several key products. Cash recently served as the vice president of Manufacturing and director of Vehicle Operations, both for Ford Europe. In 2016, the same year she took on the former role, Automotive News named her one of its 25 leading women in the European auto industry.
Cash’s impact expands beyond her role alone; Ford considers her a prolific mentor and an asset in the push for diversity within Ford Motor Company. Over her career, Cash has been involved with the Women in Manufacturing and Ford-Employees African-Ancestry Network resource groups.
“Linda has always been an innovator,” said Ford Americas and International Markets Group President Kumar Galhotra. “She’s a remarkable leader and change agent, someone who can pivot quickly and effectively as circumstances evolve, and her contributions to Ford have been invaluable.”
Chris Brewer, Ron Johnson to take over for Cash
When Linda Cash departs at the beginning of 2021, Chris Brewer and Ron Johnson will attempt to fill her shoes. The former is the new executive director of Quality, and the latter takes over responsibilities for product launch. Brewer has been with Ford since 1986; in his current position, he serves as director of Vehicle Programs for Trucks and SUVs. Johnson has been with Ford for over 32 years and was previously Director of Quality for the Americas from October 2018.
