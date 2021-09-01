No Comments

Linda Zhang, Ford F-150 Lightning Chief Engineer, Named 2021 Rising Star

Linda Zhang was named a 2021 Rising Star by Automotive News

Photo: Ford

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is a smash hit 10 ways from Sunday, and one of the prominent minds behind it is getting due recognition. Linda Zhang, the chief engineer for the first-ever all-electric Ford truck, earned a spot on Automotive News’ list of Rising Stars for 2021.

Made for Work: 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro offers Built Ford Tough capabilities with zero emissions

The 2021 Automotive News Rising Stars list recognizes auto executives on the supply and manufacturing side of the business under the age of 45 who are poised to make even bigger splashes in the years again. Zhang, 44, is one of just 25 honorees in this year’s awards.

F-150 Lightning the highlight of Zhang’s 25-year career

Zhang celebrates with her team and a couple of 2022 Ford F-150 Lightnings

Photo: Ford

In its write-up of Linda Zhang, Auto News notes that her 25-year career at Ford has seen her working on major products like the Mustang and Explorer. In 2018, she was put in charge of the team tasked with transforming one of the biggest brand names in auto history into a groundbreaking electric pickup.

“It’s probably the funnest project I’ve worked on, not just for its impact to the company, but because the product itself is so fun,” Zhang told Automotive News’ Michael Martinez.

Zhang joined the automaker as a Ford College Graduate after earning her degree in electrical engineering from the University of Michigan in 1996. She would later go on to earn both her master’s in computer engineering and an MBA from UM.

Ever the team player, Zhang credits her team as being integral to the success of the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning and the recognition from Auto News.

“This recognition is not about one person,” she said. “It’s about everyone who has contributed to the program.”

Since its premiere in May, Ford says reservations for the all-electric F-150 Lightning have already topped 120,000.